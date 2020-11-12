Kaleidoscope Entertainment Partners with Absolute ELYX & Bar Lab to Present SPEAKEASY ON DEMAND

Tickets for Speakeasy on Demand are $100 each and come with everything you need to enjoy this uniquely titillating at-home experience.

Producer / director, Holly-Anne Devlin and Kaleidoscope Entertainment announced today the launch of Speakeasy on Demand, the most exclusive mixology experience to arrive in your own home. Along with partners Absolut ELYX and Bar Lab, Speakeasy on Demand delivers the party directly to your door with two servings each of five finely crafted cocktails, delectable garnishes, and world class entertainment sure to titillate your taste buds...and more. Tickets for the virtual experience are now on sale. Each ticket comes with a cocktail kit delivered to your door in a cooler with fresh ingredients for ten bespoke cocktails and a few whimsical surprises to heighten your experience.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has delivered a devastating blow to the arts and culture sector, with millions of arts workers finding themselves unemployed since mid-March," said Kaleidoscope founder, Holly-Anne Devlin . "I'm proud that Kaleidoscope has fought exhaustively for our industry and continued to employ hundreds of artists by taking our shows to the streets and small businesses of New York City - providing much needed joy to our communities and helping to drive revenue for restaurants in peril. Now, we're taking our unique brand of entertainment online with Speakeasy on Demand - a cutting edge virtual mixology-entertainment experience that has employed over 100 artisans and small business owners in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. It's vital that independent producers do whatever we can to keep delivering bold, innovative experiences for our audiences during the pandemic, and Speakeasy on Demand has answered the call."

Step into Madam Lulu's sizzling Storyville Speakeasy where the only password you need is fun! Enjoy five delectable cocktails while feasting your eyes on a one-of-a-kind variety show extravaganza. Featuring some of the top cirque, burlesque, illusion and theatrical performers in the world - Speakeasy on Demand provides a delicious diversion from our ever-changing environment. Give over to a world of magic and mixology where the speakeasy sirens rule the night and celebration is not only encouraged but expected. Speakeasy on Demand will get your pulse racing and have you dancing through your living room!

The cast of Speakeasy on Demand features a diverse roster of world class entertainers and influencers, including Autumn Miller, Big Will Simmons, Miss Miranda, Hazel Honeysuckle, Dan Sperry , Christian Stoniev and Scooby, Mike Peele, Ivan "Flipz" Velez,Dushaun Thompson, DJ Brynn Taylor, and many more.

The cocktail kit - featuring ingredients for five finely crafted cocktails, including vodka, fresh pressed juices, and delectable garnishes - will arrive at your door the week of your choosing (they're fresh with a limited shelf life). Expert mixologists from Bar Lab will guide audience members through the mixing process as part of this unique show. Two of the cocktails require bourbon, so have your favorite brand on hand during the experience.

Tickets for Speakeasy on Demand are $100 each and come with everything you need to enjoy this uniquely titillating at-home experience. To purchase tickets, visit speakeasyondemand.com and select the week that you would like your Bar Lab cocktail cooler kit to arrive. Speakeasy on Demand can be viewed on any Smart TV, computer, tablet, or phone, but for the best viewing experience, a Smart TV or a large monitor are suggested so you can meet the larger-than-life cast up close and personal. Once you're ready to join the party, follow the instructions on your ticket to log-in with your custom password, get out your Bar Lab cocktail kit, liquor, ice, and favorite barware, and enjoy!

