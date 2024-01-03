KRYMOV LAB NYC Presents the Return Engagement of EUGENE ONEGIN

Pushkin ‘EUGENE ONEGIN' In Our Own Words returns from Wednesday, January 10 and continuing through Sunday, January 28.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

POPULAR

Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press! Photo 1 Video: The Company of OUR CLASS At Brooklyn Academy of Music Meets the Press!
BWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory Theatre Photo 2 BWW Q&A: David Toser of Aristocrats at Irish Repertory Theatre
New Comedy Play COME AND KNOCK DOWN MY DOOR to Have Free Reading at 312 W. 36th Street The Photo 3 New Comedy Play COME AND KNOCK DOWN MY DOOR to Have Free Reading at 312 W. 36th Street Theatre, 4th Floor
Wild West-Set MACBETH To Open At The Players Theatre in February Photo 4 Wild West-Set MACBETH To Open At The Players Theatre in February

KRYMOV LAB NYC Presents the Return Engagement of EUGENE ONEGIN

Krymov Lab NYC has announced a limited encore presentation of the celebrated interpretation of Pushkin's Eugene Onegin, from Russian director Dmitry Krimov, currently residing and creating in exile in New York. Since founding his NYC-based studio in 2022, Krymov's company has already won significant acclaim from The New York Times, The New Yorker and New York Magazine, selling out a much in-demand 2023 run of his adaptation of Eugene Onegin at La MaMa Theater.

Now, Pushkin ‘EUGENE ONEGIN' In Our Own Words returns from Wednesday, January 10 and continuing through Sunday, January 28 for a limited encore engagement presented in partnership with Under the Radar; Mark Russell, Festival Director & ArKtype, Festival Producer at BRIC (57 Rockwell Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217). Tickets start at $52 and are available at https://www.universe.com/events/under-the-radar-presents-pushkins-eugene-onegin-in-our-own-words-tickets-CB1YMZ

Pushkin ‘EUGENE ONEGIN' In Our Own Words is a simultaneously raucous and sobering journey through the past and future of a major cultural touchstone. In Krymov Lab NYC's production, four immigrant Russians desperately try to communicate the value of an untranslatable classic to a New York audience. Why should we be made to care about the trials of a shallow Byronic hero, a too-deep teenage girl, and a less-than-successful birthday party? In the face of wartime atrocity, is there still a place in today's world for Dostoevsky, for Tchaikovsky, for Pushkin? Can beauty and intellect survive such horrors? And should it?

Reimagined in 2024 as a new, citywide annual festival of theater and performance emerging from New York and around the world, this iteration of Under the Radar is curated in collaboration with an array of New York arts organizations and curators, rather than being tied to a single host institution. Each harnesses the community-building, connective, celebratory nature of the festival format to introduce some of today's most innovative voices to wider audiences. The festival sets an example of how collaboration can get the American theater through this moment of existential crisis: reinvigorated and ready to create a theater that can embrace diversity, risk, and reinvention.

The production stars Natalie Battistone (ART's world premiere of O.P.C. by V (formerly Eve Ensler)), Kwesiu Jones (MTA Radio Plays (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater)), Jeremy Radin (TV: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, CSI, Criminal Minds),, Jackson Scott (Spanish punk band Mano de Dios), Elizabeth Stahlmann (Tectonic Theater Project's world premiere of Here There Are Blueberries at La Jolla Playhouse, directed by Moisés Kaufman), and Anya Zicer (Bad Roads by Natalka Vorozhbyt at LaMaMa Experimental Theatre).

The production features dramaturgy by Shari Perkins, choreography by Rachel McMullin, scenic design by Emona Stoykova, costume and puppet design by Luna Gomberg, and lighting design by Krista Smith. Kate Marvin is the sound designer, Leah Ogawa is the puppet designer, Yana Biryukova is projection designer and Jacob Russell is the production stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Pushkin ‘EUGENE ONEGIN' In Our Own Words plays the following schedule through

Sunday, January 28: 
Tuesdays @ 7:30 pm
Wednesdays @ 7:30 pm
Thursdays @ 7:30 pm
Fridays @ 7:30 pm
Saturdays @ 2 pm and 7:30 pm
Sundays @ 3 pm and an additional performance on 1/21 at 7:30 pm
Running Time: 90 minutes

Website: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
THE MIRACLE Comes to Theater for the New City in February Photo
THE MIRACLE Comes to Theater for the New City in February

 Theater for the New City presents the ultimate Off Off Broadway immersive experience, THE MIRACLE by Alberto Ferreras. The event will serve as a benefit for TNC’s Arts in Education Program.

2
Tada! Youth Theater Performs B.O.T.C.H. This Month Photo
Tada! Youth Theater Performs B.O.T.C.H. This Month

Tada! Youth Theater will perform the original musical B.O.T.C.H. this month. Performances will run January 27, 2024 through February 18, 2024.

3
Frog & Peach Theatre Company Performs KING LEAR This Month Photo
Frog & Peach Theatre Company Performs KING LEAR This Month

Frog & Peach Theatre Company has announced their upcoming production of William Shakespeare's King Lear. Known for their thrilling and accessible adaptations of Shakespeare's plays, Frog & Peach Theatre Company will captivate audiences once again with their rendition of this startlingly relevant tragedy.

4
Classical Theatre of Harlem Dedicates 2024 Season to Andre Braugher Photo
Classical Theatre of Harlem Dedicates 2024 Season to Andre Braugher

On Monday, December 18th, 2023 The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH), hosted a night of holiday entertainment hosted by actor Ethan Hawke. The theatre's annual show was dedicated to longtime trustee Andre Braugher who sadly recently passed away. CTH will be dedicating their entire 2024 season to the actor.

More Hot Stories For You

THE MIRACLE Comes to Theater for the New City in FebruaryTHE MIRACLE Comes to Theater for the New City in February
Tada! Youth Theater Performs B.O.T.C.H. This MonthTada! Youth Theater Performs B.O.T.C.H. This Month
Frog & Peach Theatre Company Performs KING LEAR This MonthFrog & Peach Theatre Company Performs KING LEAR This Month
Classical Theatre of Harlem Dedicates 2024 Season to Andre BraugherClassical Theatre of Harlem Dedicates 2024 Season to Andre Braugher

Videos

Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem Video
Photos & THE WIZ's Nichelle Lewis Sings National Anthem
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Video
Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (1/18-1/18)Tracker PHOTOS
Medea the Musical in Off-Off-Broadway Medea the Musical
Green Room 42 (1/13-1/15)Tracker
Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2 in Off-Off-Broadway Amen Amen, Let The Church Say Amen 2
Trinity Lower Eastside Lutheran Parish (1/19-1/28)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Pride House in Off-Off-Broadway Pride House
The Flea Theater (1/18-2/10)
Boreas — The Cold North Wind in Off-Off-Broadway Boreas — The Cold North Wind
House of the Redeemer (1/20-1/20)
Sojourner in Off-Off-Broadway Sojourner
Union Theological Seminary (2/24-2/24)
We're All Gonna Die in Off-Off-Broadway We're All Gonna Die
Brooklyn Art Haus (1/20-1/20)
2-Week Company Experience in Off-Off-Broadway 2-Week Company Experience
Chevalier Ballet NYC (2/05-2/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You