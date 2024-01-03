KRYMOV LAB NYC Presents the Return Engagement of EUGENE ONEGIN

Krymov Lab NYC has announced a limited encore presentation of the celebrated interpretation of Pushkin's Eugene Onegin, from Russian director Dmitry Krimov, currently residing and creating in exile in New York. Since founding his NYC-based studio in 2022, Krymov's company has already won significant acclaim from The New York Times, The New Yorker and New York Magazine, selling out a much in-demand 2023 run of his adaptation of Eugene Onegin at La MaMa Theater.

Now, Pushkin ‘EUGENE ONEGIN' In Our Own Words returns from Wednesday, January 10 and continuing through Sunday, January 28 for a limited encore engagement presented in partnership with Under the Radar; Mark Russell, Festival Director & ArKtype, Festival Producer at BRIC (57 Rockwell Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11217). Tickets start at $52 and are available at https://www.universe.com/events/under-the-radar-presents-pushkins-eugene-onegin-in-our-own-words-tickets-CB1YMZ

Pushkin ‘EUGENE ONEGIN' In Our Own Words is a simultaneously raucous and sobering journey through the past and future of a major cultural touchstone. In Krymov Lab NYC's production, four immigrant Russians desperately try to communicate the value of an untranslatable classic to a New York audience. Why should we be made to care about the trials of a shallow Byronic hero, a too-deep teenage girl, and a less-than-successful birthday party? In the face of wartime atrocity, is there still a place in today's world for Dostoevsky, for Tchaikovsky, for Pushkin? Can beauty and intellect survive such horrors? And should it?

Reimagined in 2024 as a new, citywide annual festival of theater and performance emerging from New York and around the world, this iteration of Under the Radar is curated in collaboration with an array of New York arts organizations and curators, rather than being tied to a single host institution. Each harnesses the community-building, connective, celebratory nature of the festival format to introduce some of today's most innovative voices to wider audiences. The festival sets an example of how collaboration can get the American theater through this moment of existential crisis: reinvigorated and ready to create a theater that can embrace diversity, risk, and reinvention.

The production stars Natalie Battistone (ART's world premiere of O.P.C. by V (formerly Eve Ensler)), Kwesiu Jones (MTA Radio Plays (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater)), Jeremy Radin (TV: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, CSI, Criminal Minds),, Jackson Scott (Spanish punk band Mano de Dios), Elizabeth Stahlmann (Tectonic Theater Project's world premiere of Here There Are Blueberries at La Jolla Playhouse, directed by Moisés Kaufman), and Anya Zicer (Bad Roads by Natalka Vorozhbyt at LaMaMa Experimental Theatre).

The production features dramaturgy by Shari Perkins, choreography by Rachel McMullin, scenic design by Emona Stoykova, costume and puppet design by Luna Gomberg, and lighting design by Krista Smith. Kate Marvin is the sound designer, Leah Ogawa is the puppet designer, Yana Biryukova is projection designer and Jacob Russell is the production stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Pushkin ‘EUGENE ONEGIN' In Our Own Words plays the following schedule through

Sunday, January 28:

Tuesdays @ 7:30 pm

Wednesdays @ 7:30 pm

Thursdays @ 7:30 pm

Fridays @ 7:30 pm

Saturdays @ 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Sundays @ 3 pm and an additional performance on 1/21 at 7:30 pm

Running Time: 90 minutes

