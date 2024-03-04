KODACHROME by Adam Szymkowicz Opens At Fordham University

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



KODACHROME by Adam Szymkowicz opened at Fordham University this week. The show was directed by Michelina Smith (Fordham '24) for her senior thesis.

Welcome to Colchester, a small town where everybody knows each other and the pace of life allows the pursuit of love to take up as much space as it needs. Our tour guide is Suzanne, the town photographer, who lets us peek into her neighbors' lives to catch glimpses of romance in all its stages of development. A play about love, nostalgia, the seasons and how we learn to say goodbye.

KODACHROME completed a sold-out run as part of Fordham Theatre's Studio Season. The production received the Fordham College at Lincoln Center Dean's Senior Thesis Grant to supplement the show's budget. Smith put her stamp on the play, opening and closing the production with captivating movement sequences that further explored the story's character dynamics and relationships.

For more information on the production, visit @kodachrome.ft

ABOUT KODACHROME

Written by Adam Szymkowicz

Directed by Michelina Smith

FEATURING:

Isabella Conklin as Photographer

Joshua Screen as Gravedigger / Young Man

Dylan Perez as Hardware Store Owner / Policeman

Genesis Yi as Librarian / Waitress / Friend

Huy Nguyen as History Professor / Perfume Maker / EMT 1

Madeleine Crew as Mystery Novelist / Florist / EMT 2

Gia Sood as Marjory / Young Woman

CREATIVE TEAM:

Aaron Dorelien, Assistant Director

Pradanya Subramanyan, Intimacy Choreographer

Skyler Purvis, Production Stage Manager

Nicole Yagar, Assistant Stage Manager

Ian Rios, Production Manager

Matt Green, House Manager

Amanda Burch & Manon McCollum, Set Designers

Maia Kraskouskas & Brian Tong, Assistant Set Designers

Giordana Simurdiak, Costume Designer

Imani Carr & Lily Lawrence, Assistant Costume Designers

Kal Larsen, Lighting Designer

Rohde Costello & Tieran Horton, Assistant Lighting Designers

Caroline Pastilha, Sound Designer

Maria Olay Difrancesco, Assistant Sound Designer

Vivienne Blouin, Props Designer

Lilliana Resnik, Damian Grove, Assistant Props Designers

Photo credit: Helen Hylton