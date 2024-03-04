KODACHROME by Adam Szymkowicz Opens At Fordham University

KODACHROME completed a sold-out run as part of Fordham Theatre's Studio Season.
KODACHROME by Adam Szymkowicz opened at Fordham University this week. The show was directed by Michelina Smith (Fordham '24) for her senior thesis.
Welcome to Colchester, a small town where everybody knows each other and the pace of life allows the pursuit of love to take up as much space as it needs. Our tour guide is Suzanne, the town photographer, who lets us peek into her neighbors' lives to catch glimpses of romance in all its stages of development. A play about love, nostalgia, the seasons and how we learn to say goodbye.
KODACHROME completed a sold-out run as part of Fordham Theatre's Studio Season. The production received the Fordham College at Lincoln Center Dean's Senior Thesis Grant to supplement the show's budget. Smith put her stamp on the play, opening and closing the production with captivating movement sequences that further explored the story's character dynamics and relationships.
For more information on the production, visit @kodachrome.ft
Written by Adam Szymkowicz
Directed by Michelina Smith
FEATURING:
Isabella Conklin as Photographer
Joshua Screen as Gravedigger / Young Man
Dylan Perez as Hardware Store Owner / Policeman
Genesis Yi as Librarian / Waitress / Friend
Huy Nguyen as History Professor / Perfume Maker / EMT 1
Madeleine Crew as Mystery Novelist / Florist / EMT 2
Gia Sood as Marjory / Young Woman
CREATIVE TEAM:
Aaron Dorelien, Assistant Director
Pradanya Subramanyan, Intimacy Choreographer
Skyler Purvis, Production Stage Manager
Nicole Yagar, Assistant Stage Manager
Ian Rios, Production Manager
Matt Green, House Manager
Amanda Burch & Manon McCollum, Set Designers
Maia Kraskouskas & Brian Tong, Assistant Set Designers
Giordana Simurdiak, Costume Designer
Imani Carr & Lily Lawrence, Assistant Costume Designers
Kal Larsen, Lighting Designer
Rohde Costello & Tieran Horton, Assistant Lighting Designers
Caroline Pastilha, Sound Designer
Maria Olay Difrancesco, Assistant Sound Designer
Vivienne Blouin, Props Designer
Lilliana Resnik, Damian Grove, Assistant Props Designers
Photo credit: Helen Hylton
Videos