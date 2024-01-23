Joan Kane and Bruce A! Kraemer Presents DRAMATIC VOICES, THE EGO ACTUS READING SERIES

Joan Kane and Bruce A! Kraemer present a new play reading series. Dramatic Voices, The Ego Actus Reading Series

All readings will be free at the Episcopal Actors Guild, 1 East 29th St, NY 10016

The Plays

Railroad Christmas Story

by Toby Armour, directed by Ralph Lewis

Sunday, February 11 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading1of8

Face It!

by Julie Weinberg, directed by Aimee Todoroff

Saturday, February 17 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading2of8

Confirmation

by Vincent Marano, directed by Robert Liebowitz

Sunday, February 18 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading3of8

Keepers

by Lawrence Aronovitch, directed by Joan Kane

Sunday, March 3 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading4of8

Release

by Stephen Michaels, directed by Alisa Matlovsky

Tuesday, March 12 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading5of8

Painter’s Bluff

by Chima Chikazunga, directed by Ivette Dumeng

Sunday, March 17 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading6of8

Gunned

by Jennifer Houlton, directed by Katrin Hilbe

Sunday, March 24 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading7of8

Small Domestic Acts

by Joan Lipkin, directed by Terry Hanson

Saturday, April 13 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading8of8

Casts to be announced.

Each playwright/director team will be interviewed on a a podcast hosted by Laura Varela.

For more details, including artists biographies, see: Click Here.