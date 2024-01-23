Joan Kane and Bruce A! Kraemer Presents DRAMATIC VOICES, THE EGO ACTUS READING SERIES

All readings will be free at the Episcopal Actors Guild.
Joan Kane and Bruce A! Kraemer present a new play reading series. Dramatic Voices, The Ego Actus Reading Series
All readings will be free at the Episcopal Actors Guild, 1 East 29th St, NY 10016
by Toby Armour, directed by Ralph Lewis
Sunday, February 11 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading1of8
by Julie Weinberg, directed by Aimee Todoroff
Saturday, February 17 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading2of8
by Vincent Marano, directed by Robert Liebowitz
Sunday, February 18 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading3of8
by Lawrence Aronovitch, directed by Joan Kane
Sunday, March 3 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading4of8
by Stephen Michaels, directed by Alisa Matlovsky
Tuesday, March 12 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading5of8
by Chima Chikazunga, directed by Ivette Dumeng
Sunday, March 17 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading6of8
by Jennifer Houlton, directed by Katrin Hilbe
Sunday, March 24 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading7of8
by Joan Lipkin, directed by Terry Hanson
Saturday, April 13 Tickets are free at TicketStripe.com/Reading8of8
Casts to be announced.
Each playwright/director team will be interviewed on a a podcast hosted by Laura Varela.
For more details, including artists biographies, see: Click Here.
