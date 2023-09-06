Jill Senter, Lyle Smith Mitchell And Steven Ray Watkins Present LET'S GET THIS PARTY STARTED

Actress and singer, Jill Senter, with Lyle Smith Mitchell and Music Director, Steven Ray Watkins, present a new edition of Jill Senter's La Soirée series of cabaret evenings, Let's Get This Party Started!

Shows will be performed at the legendary theater district nightclub, Don't Tell Mama, at 343 West 46th Street, on September 8th and September 30th at 7PM, with two additional shows on October 5th and November 11th at 8:30PM. Let's Get This Party Started! is directed by Lennie Watts.

In this show that centers around good times and uplifting music, Jill and Lyle will perform music from the Great American Songbook and contemporary American Songbook, as well as an original by Jill Senter.

Jill Senter has been surrounded by show business all her life: her late uncle, David Kapralik, was a record exec who was instrumental in signing Sly and the Family Stone and Barbra Streisand to their first record deals. Her mother was a vaudevillian and singer who became a psychologist, and Jill's son is a gifted composer. Jill was a competitive tennis player and equestrian who became a successful actress, working in commercials, theater, television and films. Songwriting has always been a strong part of her career. Her song, “Celebrate the Moment,” was a top 10 hit in Australia, and “Stronger Than Yesterday,” a song motivated by overcoming obstacles, rose to #33 on the Billboard Dance Club song chart. Jill has long drawn inspiration from personal challenges. As a result, she has been called the “Marianne Williamson of cabaret.“ She is about to release a new album and a new single.

Jill has presented several shows in NYC under her La Soirée banner.

Lyle Smith Mitchell is a native of Los Angeles, California. Theater Pizzazz stated Lyle “takes stunning risks and turns them into brilliant performances.” Most recently, Lyle performed a recital that slated Poulenc's cycle Calligrammes, and Vaughan-Williams' cycles House of Life, and Five Mystical Songs.

Don't Tell Mama is a CASH ONLY ROOM. There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. There is a light food menu available.

Learn more about Jill online at: www.JillSenter.com.