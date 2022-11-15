Japan Society Presents Traditional Japanese Noh Theater With KOTEI and MAKURA JIDO
Learn more about both shows here!
Prominent members from the Kita Noh School, including Akiyo Tomoeda, Living National Treasure designated by the Japanese government, perform works from noh theater's classical repertoire: Kotei (The Emperor) and Makura Jido (Chrysanthemum Boy). As each story addresses themes of health: Kotei recounts the joyous of cure of disease, and Makura Jido celebrates longevity, Japan Society asked the Kita Noh School to bring these two pieces as a prayer to hasten the end of the pandemic. Kotei (The Emperor) takes place at 7:30pm on Thursday, December 1 and Saturday December 3, while Makura Jido (Chrysanthemum Boy) will be one night only at 7:30pm on Friday, December 2. Performances take place at Japan Society (333 East 47th Street) and are performed in Japanese with English supertitles. A pre-performance lecture by Princeton University Professor Thomas Hare begins one hour prior to the start of each show (Free & Open to all ticketholders).
Set in the Tang Dynasty in China, Kotei tells the story of the deity Shoki, who rescues the ailing Empress Yang Guifei and pledges his allegiance to Emperor Xuanzong. Also set in China, Makura Jido is about a boy who has joyfully lived for 700 years by drinking an immortal elixir from the dew of a chrysanthemum leaf. The boy reveals that the dew has created a pool in the valley, which has become the headspring for medicinal water. Both programs are preceded by short pieces in the traditional formats to show excerpts of noh plays, including Mai-bayashi, in which a performer without a costume or mask dances to live music; shimai, in which a performer without a costume or mask dances to chanting; and su-bayashi, featuring music only, performed by four noh musicians.
Tickets & Information:
Kotei (The Emperor):
Thursday, December 1 at 7:30pm-Followed by a ticketed soirée
Saturday, December 3 at 7:30pm
Makura Jido (The Chrysanthemum Boy):
Friday, December 2 at 7:30pm-Followed by an artist Q&A
Performance + Soirée Tickets are $95 / $76 Japan Society members.
Performance Only Tickets are $72 / $58
Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209450®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.japansociety.org%2Fevents%2Fkotei-the-emperor-makura-jido-chrysanthemum-boy%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the Box Office at 212-715-1258 (M-F 11:00am - 6:00pm). Japan Society is located at 333 East 47th Street, between First and Second Avenues (accessible by the 4/5/6 at 42nd Street-Grand Central Station or the E at Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street). For more information, call 212-832-1155 or visit http://www.japansociety.org
More Hot Stories For You
November 14, 2022
After selling out her debut performance and its encore, Susan Camparo's 'Doing Time With Lavinia' will play an additional performance during the final week of the 2022 United Solo Festival at NYC's Theatre Row!
Candy O'Connor & Craig R Anderson to Star in THE PRETTY ORANGE DRESS at The New York Theater Festival
November 14, 2022
See Broadway actor Candy O'Connor and New York actor Craig R Anderson in The Pretty Orange Dress at The New York Theater Festival located at Teatro LATEA on 107 Suffolk St. Performances Nov 30 at 4:00 p.m., Dec 2 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec 4 at 1:00 PM.
The Fisher Center at Bard Presents New Interpretations of Two Holiday Classics
November 14, 2022
The Fisher Center at Bard celebrates the holidays with two seasonal classics given fresh interpretations by world-renowned artists with deep connections to the college.
New Theatre Company THEE Takes Over Shrunken Shakespeare Company & Launches with THE SPELLS Reading
November 14, 2022
The NYC-based THEE (The Hey Ensemble) will see members develop original works of theatre and film in a non-hierarchical, ensemble-based atmosphere. The company was rebuilt to align with a mutually agreed upon set of unapologetic values that uplift accessibility, collaboration, and equity.
Plaque Will Be Unveiled This Week Honoring Caffe Cino, The Birthplace of Off-Off-Broadway
November 14, 2022
A plaque designating the former Caffe Cino, at 31 Cornelia Street, on the National Register of Historic Places as an LGBT site will be unveiled on Wednesday, November 16th, at 2:30pm. The date marks what would have been proprietor Joe Cino's 91st birthday.