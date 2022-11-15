Japan Society Presents Traditional Japanese Noh Theater With KOTEI and MAKURA JIDO

Prominent members from the Kita Noh School, including Akiyo Tomoeda, Living National Treasure designated by the Japanese government, perform works from noh theater's classical repertoire: Kotei (The Emperor) and Makura Jido (Chrysanthemum Boy). As each story addresses themes of health: Kotei recounts the joyous of cure of disease, and Makura Jido celebrates longevity, Japan Society asked the Kita Noh School to bring these two pieces as a prayer to hasten the end of the pandemic. Kotei (The Emperor) takes place at 7:30pm on Thursday, December 1 and Saturday December 3, while Makura Jido (Chrysanthemum Boy) will be one night only at 7:30pm on Friday, December 2. Performances take place at Japan Society (333 East 47th Street) and are performed in Japanese with English supertitles. A pre-performance lecture by Princeton University Professor Thomas Hare begins one hour prior to the start of each show (Free & Open to all ticketholders).

Set in the Tang Dynasty in China, Kotei tells the story of the deity Shoki, who rescues the ailing Empress Yang Guifei and pledges his allegiance to Emperor Xuanzong. Also set in China, Makura Jido is about a boy who has joyfully lived for 700 years by drinking an immortal elixir from the dew of a chrysanthemum leaf. The boy reveals that the dew has created a pool in the valley, which has become the headspring for medicinal water. Both programs are preceded by short pieces in the traditional formats to show excerpts of noh plays, including Mai-bayashi, in which a performer without a costume or mask dances to live music; shimai, in which a performer without a costume or mask dances to chanting; and su-bayashi, featuring music only, performed by four noh musicians.

Tickets & Information:

Kotei (The Emperor):

Thursday, December 1 at 7:30pm-Followed by a ticketed soirée

Saturday, December 3 at 7:30pm

Makura Jido (The Chrysanthemum Boy):

Friday, December 2 at 7:30pm-Followed by an artist Q&A

Performance + Soirée Tickets are $95 / $76 Japan Society members.

Performance Only Tickets are $72 / $58

Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209450®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.japansociety.org%2Fevents%2Fkotei-the-emperor-makura-jido-chrysanthemum-boy%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or by calling the Box Office at 212-715-1258 (M-F 11:00am - 6:00pm). Japan Society is located at 333 East 47th Street, between First and Second Avenues (accessible by the 4/5/6 at 42nd Street-Grand Central Station or the E at Lexington Avenue and 53rd Street). For more information, call 212-832-1155 or visit http://www.japansociety.org