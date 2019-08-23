Jamie Brickhouse Returns San Francisco Fringe With I FAVOR MY DADDY

Jamie Brickhouse returns to the San Francisco Fringe Festival with I Favor My Daddy presented by redBrick Agency, a year after he won both the "Best Of" and "Sold Out" 2018 SFFF Awards for Dangerous When Wet: Booze, Sex, and My Mother. Lily Janiak in the San Francisco Chronicle called the show "so polished it almost feels too big for the Fringe...Brickhouse [has] a vocal range finely calibrated to the unique needs of each beat...he writes with fiendish pith."

Already a two-time award winner, I Favor My Daddy is the companion (but stand-alone show) to Dangerous When Wet. That show was about Jamie's drinking and sexuality, and his Texas tornado of a mother Mama Jean based on his critically-acclaimed memoir. I Favor My Daddy is about Jamie's Catholic, conservative, and closeted Texan father Earl aka Daddy Poo and his drinking and his sexuality. "With this show, I've flipped the artistic process," says Brickhouse. "I wrote and published Dangerous When Wet the memoir first. This time, I Favor My Daddy the show comes out first. See it before it's a book!"

The show premiered at the 2018 FringeNYC, the New York International Fringe Festival, to sold out audiences and was awarded "Best Bet" in a rave review by Theater is Easy. It went on the win the Staff Pick Award at the 2019 FRIGID New York Festival and received stellar reviews from drag legend Charles Busch, New York Theatre Wire, DC Theatre Scene, and Hi! Drama.

Daddy Poo adored bikinis and martinis as much as his homosexual alcoholic son. Was he a sodomite lush too? I Favor My Daddy is Brickhouse's struggle to discover "who's your daddy?" Daddy Poo is an octogenarian, ribald Catholic conservative accepting of his son's homosexuality and arrested alcoholism, but is he in denial about his own? After he dies suddenly Jamie struggles to realize that "You favor your daddy"-the constant postmortem refrain of the folks down in his hometown of Beaumont, Texas-is true from his skin down to his marrow. Is Jamie all the things Daddy Poo was, but didn't quite become: gay, alcoholic, writer? Is Jamie the full-blown version of Daddy Poo?

Called "a natural raconteur" by the Washington Post, Jamie Brickhouse (playwright and performer) is a nationally recognized comedic storyteller and a New York Times published writer. He is a four-time Moth StorySLAM champion, National Storytelling Network Grand Slam champion, and Literary Death Match champ, has recorded voice-overs for Beavis and Butthead, appeared on PBS-TV's Stories from the Stage, and has been featured multiple times on the live stages and national podcasts of Kevin Allison's Risk! and Story Collider. A fixture on the New York storytelling scene, he has performed in Mexico, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Denver, Cherry Grove, Fire Island, Minneapolis, the Catskills, and Asheville, N.C. Jamie has been published in the New York Times, International Herald Tribune, Washington Post, Daily Beast, Salon, Huffington Post, Out, and two of his essays for POZ magazine made the "2018 Top Blog Entries". Jamie grew up in Beaumont, Texas and lives with his common-law husband Michael aka "Michahaze" in Manhattan. Find him @jamiebrickhouse on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and visit www.jamiebrickhouse.com.





