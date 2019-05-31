Jamie Brickhouse Performs Two Solo Shows In One Night For Queerly Festival

Four-time Moth storytelling champion Jamie Brickhouse returns to the Queerly Festival presented by FRIGID New York with a Gay Pride double feature at 7 PM on Thursday, June 20 at The Kraine. For the first time he performs a darkly comic "Family Suite" of his two critically-acclaimed, award-winning solo shows in one evening. Dangerous When Wet: Booze, Sex, and My Mother directed by David Drake is a sodomite's showdown between the bottle and his Texas tornado of a mother Mama Jean based on Brickhouse's critically-acclaimed memoir. I Favor My Daddy is Jamie's struggle to discover who his martini- and bikini-adoring father Daddy Poo really was, based on Brickhouse's forthcoming memoir. "I've flipped the artistic process," says Brickhouse. "I wrote and published Dangerous When Wet the memoir first. I Favor My Daddy the show came first. See them both before the movies come out."

Dangerous When Wet is Brickhouse's alcoholic odyssey from small-town sissy to louche Manhattanite that's wickedly intoxicating as he hits bottom and discovers he can't escape the all-consuming love of Mama Jean. A Texan Elizabeth Taylor with the split personality of Auntie Mame and Mama Rose, she never has a thought she doesn't speak and unwittingly helps Brickhouse become an out, proud, gay, HIV-positive man in recovery. Darkly comic, it's the theater lovechild of Elaine Stritch At Liberty and Drew Droege's Bright Colors and Bold Patterns. Based on Brickhouse's critically-acclaimed memoir that Interview called "as funny as an evening with Carrie Fisher," and playwright Paul Rudnick praised as "witty, blisteringly honest, and wickedly intoxicating," it's a show for the Will and Grace crowd, former and current alcoholics/addicts, the sober set, LGBTQ+, parents of LGBTQ+, and anyone who's had a mother or is a mother. Director David Drake says, "I was honored to guide a stellar performance from someone who is already an absolute master storyteller. Jamie's show is moving, hilarious-and award winning!" It received rave reviews from the Washington Post, San Francisco Chronicle, theatrical publications, and won the following awards: FRIGID Festival Audience Choice, Best of and Sold Out San Francisco Fringe Festival, Best Bet of FRIGID Festival and Capital Fringe.

Called "a wonderful entertainment" by Charles Busch, I Favor My Daddy, written and directed by Brickhouse, debuted at a sold out run at FringeNYC 2018, the New York International Fringe Festival ,where it was awarded "Best Bet" in a rave review by Theater is Easy. It went on to win the Staff Pick Award at the 2019 FRIGID Festival. It's the follow-up to Dangerous When Wet. That show was about Brickhouse's drinking and sexuality, and Mama Jean. This show is about Brickhouse's father and his drinking and his sexuality. Daddy Poo is an octogenarian, ribald Catholic conservative accepting of his son's homosexuality and arrested alcoholism, but is he in denial about his own? After he dies suddenly Brickhouse struggles to realize that the constant postmortem refrain of the folks in town-"You favor your daddy,"-is true from his skin down to his marrow. Is Brickhouse all the things Daddy Poo was, but didn't quite become: gay, alcoholic, writer? Is Jamie the full-blown version of Daddy Poo?

Show info: 7pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019

The Kraine Theater, 85 E. 4th St. NYC 10003

Tickets: $15 www.jamiebrickhouse.com





