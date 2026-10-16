Jake Horowitz to Join Cast of THE CHARIOTEER at the cell

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Jake Horowitz (Anna Deveare Smith's Basil Biggs by at Wilma Theater; The Sensuality Party with New Group; Our Town at Barrow Street), will be joining the cast of the World Premiere of The Charioteer by Dan Giles directed by Matt Dickson at the cell theatre. Jake will replace the previously announced John Blake alongside Mia Wurgaft (The Mall, The Mall, The Mall at The Tank). The show will now begin performances on November 4th and run through November 22nd, instead of the previously announced first preview date of October 28th.

Growing up, Charly's older brother was her protector and role model, but they've barely spoken since he went away to college. When she tags along to a bewildering night out with his new friends, she discovers that Owen is deep into a political transformation that she doesn't understand. Ten years later, he needs her help. But first, she needs answers. The Charioteer follows a brother and sister on the brink of catastrophe, learning how to fight with-and for-the people they love.

The design team includes Set Design by Cat Raynor (Gooey's Toxic Aquatic Adventure at Bushwick Starr), Sound Design by Carsen Joenk (Best Life at JACK), and Lighting Design by Yiyuan Li (Associate on Death Becomes Her on Broadway).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 09 Hrs 58 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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