Face To Face Films ensemble member and creative partner, Jaclyn Holliday, joins the cast of "The Girl with the Red Hair" as Hayley Jones. She has also joined the team as Producer of the show.

Director and playwright Anthony M. Laura states "I am so excited to bring this new version of our play back to the stage. This story, more than any other I've written, is very personal and holds a special place close to my heart. Hayley Jones is a force and someone who continues to make a lasting impression on readers and audience members. I am so grateful to be working with the talented Jaclyn Holliday as Hayley Jones. Her incredible energy, intelligence, dedication and kindness makes her a perfect fit to tell Hayley's story. It has been amazing to watch her work and see the depths she brings to this character. I am looking forward to audiences seeing her originality, unique perspective and especially her huge heart as Hayley Jones."

Ms. Holliday spoke about taking on the pivotal role of Hayley.

"When I first read The Girl with the Red Hair, I fell in love with the dynamic characters and felt like I was right next to Hayley Jones on this adventure to discover her truth. I was drawn to the defiance she develops from the unexpected situations that she finds herself in. As a reader I got to see the plot slowly unravel, mirroring Hayley's mental state. I am so grateful for the opportunity to play such a powerful, raw, and unpredictable character. From the moment I was brought on board, it has been a collaborative effort working alongside the incredible writer and director of this play, Anthony Laura. His personal connection to the text has helped to uncover parts of Hayley's past and figure out who she really is. I am excited to continue to explore the progression of her false realities in a new environment. I've loved getting to work side by side with Ant as an actor and a part of the creative team, and can't wait to meet the rest of the incredible cast to help tell Hayley's story!"

"It is also my privilege to be producing the show not only with Jaclyn, but with ensemble member Liv Kirby. Liv has an incredible eye for producing and is the definition of a great collaborator. Her love for art translates into all she does and I couldn't think of anyone better to have on the journey to take this play to the next level." Mr. Laura says.

Liv Kirby spoke on joining the project. "I am so grateful Anthony came to me with the opportunity to help produce this piece. The first time I saw this piece I was in awe of the story Anthony was able to create and share with the world so it is my honor to be able to come on board and help bring this new version to audiences. I can't wait to see what this fantastic team of creatives can do."

Mr. Laura concluded, "I am so blessed with this cast. The gifted and dynamic Alexandra Rooney returns as Young Hayley Jones and the joyous Candy Dato returns as Tabitha Baines. We also have such amazing new cast members and I can't wait for you to meet them all!"

New cast members include Chelsea Renae as Nurse Janice Brooks, Mia Rose Kavensky as Cortney Dawson, Olivia Fergus-Brummer as Azura, Katia Mendoza as Eve Craven, Nicole Marie Hunt in a dual role as Doctor Michelle Watkins and Pamela Jones and Delano Allen as Coury Lewis. Music will be composed by Philip Lauto. Ally McQuade will be stage managing. Kristen Seavey and Gabe Calleja are on board as Production Executives. Casting director: Lily-Claire Harvey.

The play is entering workshops next month and will mount an Off-Broadway run in 2022. The Girl with the Red Hair is written and directed by Anthony M. Laura and will be produced under the Face To Face Films banner. www.thegirlwiththeredhairplay.com www.facetofacefilms.net