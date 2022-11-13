JEAN JACKETS AND RED PANDAS To Be Presented The New York Theatre Festival's WINTERFEST in December

The widely surreal absurd Play Jean Jackets and Red Pandas is coming back to the Stage after its initial workshop last Summer. The show will be getting three performances 12/5, 12/9 & 12/11 at The Clemente's Teatro for The New York Theatre Festival's Winterfest. Playwright and director Nicholas Kennedy is excited to see the play performed in a Venue with such a beautiful history.

The small yet dynamic cast and crew will Include John Lichtwalt, Addie Gomez & Brian Mendoza each reprising their role from the workshop. Winona Casey former crew member of the show will be stage managing the production.

The play will try to outcompete the others performing full-length plays, at the Month-long festival. Being one of the youngest playwrights and directors at the event Nicholas Kennedy wants to see how close he can get to being the youngest to win the festival in its Nine Years of competition.

Tickets are available now at the link below.