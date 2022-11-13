JEAN JACKETS AND RED PANDAS To Be Presented The New York Theatre Festival's WINTERFEST in December
The show will be getting three performances 12/5, 12/9 & 12/11 at The Clemente's Teatro for The New York Theatre Festival's Winterfest.
The widely surreal absurd Play Jean Jackets and Red Pandas is coming back to the Stage after its initial workshop last Summer. The show will be getting three performances 12/5, 12/9 & 12/11 at The Clemente's Teatro for The New York Theatre Festival's Winterfest. Playwright and director Nicholas Kennedy is excited to see the play performed in a Venue with such a beautiful history.
The small yet dynamic cast and crew will Include John Lichtwalt, Addie Gomez & Brian Mendoza each reprising their role from the workshop. Winona Casey former crew member of the show will be stage managing the production.
The play will try to outcompete the others performing full-length plays, at the Month-long festival. Being one of the youngest playwrights and directors at the event Nicholas Kennedy wants to see how close he can get to being the youngest to win the festival in its Nine Years of competition.
Tickets are available now at the link below.
More Hot Stories For You
November 11, 2022
HONG KONG JOURNEYS will present a concert staging of excerpts from LOST SHANGHAI, a new musical with book/ lyrics by Angel Lam and Richard Caliban and music by Angel Lam, on Friday, December 2 at Merkin Hall.
Donna Lynne Champlin to Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Presented by Transport Group
November 11, 2022
Transport Group will present a one-night-only benefit performance of the Frank Capra holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life, directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, on Monday, December 12 at 8pm at The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Elizabeth Street. Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) stars in the role of George Bailey.
Susana Hornos Presents A Tribute To The Multiple Award-Winning Actor Federico Luppi At The United Solo Festival
November 11, 2022
Hache Producciones presents Susana Hornos' solo performance on November 17th at 7 pm at the United Solo Festival - Theatre Row.
Theatre East Announces 2022-2023 Season
November 10, 2022
Theatre East launches the season with the 5X5 Drama Series: The Empty Stage running Nov 30-Dec 3. The 5X5 Drama Series will feature five new short plays by five of Theatre East's writers-in-residence: Travis Tate, Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, Adam Kraar, Jeff Athey, and Oliver Palmer. Fulfilling Theatre East's core belief of making theatre accessible to all, tickets will be available by suggested donation.
THE BUFFALO HERO OF WORLD WAR I Returns to NY For Special Limited Engagement This December
November 10, 2022
The Buffalo Hero of World War I: The Wayne Miner Story returns to New York for a special limited engagement. Kenthedo Robinson's powerful drama about a group of unknown and unsung heroes of World War I.