Ivan Koloff Inspired Musical Will Return To The Triad Theater

Philip Paul Kelly's new musical "Rockquiem For A Wrestler" has created quite a buzz in the theatre world and among wrestling fans, since the first reading last March.

The musical, inspired by champion wrestler, Ivan Koloff, and featuring the music of Eddie Star, and Paul Castrataro will return to the Triad Theater on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 4 pm, for an elevated, staged reading, including a five-piece rock band and technical enhancements.

Admission to the reading will be complimentary and refreshments will be available for purchase. For updates and information, please visit https://www.rockquiem.com.

About Rockquiem For A Wrestler

Rockquiem For A Wrestler is a dramatic parody inspired by the legendary wrestler IVAN KOLOFF. written by Actor, Writer and Director Philip Paul Kelly (Elf the Musical, Ragtime on Ellis Island, Titanic the Musical), and features the music of Eddie Star and Paul Castrataro.

About the Triad Theater

The Theater was built in 1984 and was the original home of four of the most successful shows in off Broadway History: Forbidden Broadway, Forever Plaid, Spamilton and Celebrity Autobiography. The Hit Comedy Show Celebrity Autobiography is now in it's 9th year at the venue and a month long workshop production of Seth Rudetsky's show Disaster went on to a Broadway Production at the Nederlander Theater. The Triad's proprietors are Peter Martin and Rick Newman (original owner of Catch a Rising Star Comedy Club and Pat Benatar's Manager).

