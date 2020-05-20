International Yiddish All-Stars Honor Sholem Aleichem

The Congress for Jewish Culture and the California Institute for Yiddish Culture and Language present Sholem Aleichem: A Yiddish Remembrance.

Broadway stars Mike Burstyn and Eleanor Reissa join first lady of the Israeli stage Lea Koenig and New York Times bestselling author Michael Wex along with an international coterie of artists to pay tribute to Sholem Aleichem, the most beloved Yiddish writer of all time (on whose stories Fiddler on the Roof is based), on his 104th yortsayt. This all-Yiddish program will include a readings from the works of Sholem Aleichem as well as songs he wrote and collected alongside songs by his favorite composer and close friend Mark Warshawsky.

With the participation of international Yiddish artists including Mendy Cahan (Tel Aviv), Raphe Crystal (Bronx), Friends from the Dora Wasserman Yiddish Theatre (Montreal), Raphael Goldwasser (Buenos Aires), Elisa Gray and Tomi Kalinski (Melbourne), Miwa Kogure and Wataru Ohkuma (Tokyo), Miri Koral (Los Angeles), Caely-Jo Levy (Cape Town), Sasha Lurje (Berlin), Miryem-Khaye Seigel (Brooklyn), Yelena Shmulenson (New York), Viver com Yiddish (Rio de Janeiro), and Michael Winograd (Brooklyn), we have an ALL YIDDISH program with an international lineup of guests from every inhabited continent! This Sunday 24 May 2020 at 11 AM Los Angeles/ 2 PM New York / 15:00 Buenos Aires / 20:00 Berlin and Cape Town / 21:00 Tel Aviv. Broadcast via Facebook Live on the our page at https://www.facebook.com/Kultur.kongres or see www.congressforjewishculture.org

