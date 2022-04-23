In Scena! Announces The Recipients Of The First In Scena! Award

The New York City-based Kairos Italy Theater along with the Italy-based KIT Italia and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU announce the recipients of the first edition of the In Scena! Award as part of the 2022 coming back edition of the In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY.

In 2020 In Scena! has established the "In Scena! Award" awarded by the Festival organizers to a personality in the US who has contributed to the International Theater dialogue over the years by presenting International Theater in the United States in a not traditionally international setting. In Scena! organizers would like to recognize the many art makers and presenters in the New York community that greatly facilitate the production of international theater. Due to the pandemic, the first Award Ceremony will take place at the Italian Cultural Institute in NY on May 4th at 6PM.

The recipients of the 2022 In Scena! Awards are Angelina Fiordellisi, artistic director and pulsing heart of Cherry Lane Theatre, and Susan Macaluso, former director of programs at Bernie Wohl Center at Goddard Riverside.

Founder and Executive Director and the real force behind Cherry Lane Theatre, Angelina Fiordellisi has opened the door of the historical Theater to several foreign countries cultural groups, based in NY or from abroad and has created the Studio to nurture new (and maybe not so new) generations of theater makers from all over the world. While the main stage is the symbol of the birth of the American theater in New York, the Studio, thanks to Angelina, is a breeding ground of international talents.

Since her start as director of programming, Susan Macaluso has looked into bringing live performances from all over the world to the stage of the Bernie Wohl Center, from dance to jazz, from theater to classical music, from solo shows to writers workshops.Thanks to Susan, the Bernie Wohl has become an international island in the island of Manhattan. We celebrate her work and wish her a great future (hopefully still in the Arts field).

In Scena! Festival has partnered with Secret Essence of Italy, an organization that represents Italian visual artists in America. A roster of Italian artists will create the Award for each edition of the In Scena! Award.

Secret Essence of Italy's artists for the 2022 In Scena! Awards are dap, Luigia d'Alfonso e Ada Perla.

dap, Luigia d'Alfonso e Ada Perla, are two Roman artists who work together in a four handed project. They paint applying purposely studied colors obtained by mixing pure pigments with the binder, on disused fabrics which embody the temporal thickness of experience. The "Sabìr" are new artworks named thinking of the language spoken in the past in the ports across the Mediterranean Sea. Each project starts with individual research and dialogue, the fertile ground of their work, shaped by the visual language of Sabìr. A further research has later put "Totem" and "Ciaccerate" beside Sabìr.

Secret Essence of Italy is an organization conceived and created by Liria Ingallina to strengthen the cultural bond between Italy and the United States through the universal language of art, expressed by the creativity of great emerging Italian talents. The goal is to promote and present in the United States this "secret essence" of Italian country. The artists and designers proposed by Secret Essence of Italy are emerging talents who, despite being still relatively unknown to the large international public, have created masterpieces inspired by the ancient history of Italy, the flavors and colors of the Mediterranean, with an eye to the future that makes them unique. The mission of Secret Essence of Italy is to tell, show and promote through the works of these artists and designers, an unexplored path that we consider culturally interesting, visually disruptive and extraordinarily innovative.

Play it again In Scena! A very special coming back edition of the Italian theater festival taking place in all five boroughs of NYC, May 3-19. Participating venues include Italian Cultural Institute in NY (686 Park Ave, New York, NY 10021), BAAD! - Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance (2474 Westchester Avenue, Bronx, NY 10461), St. John's Lutheran Church (81 Christopher Street, New York, NY 10014), Bernie Wohl Center at Goddard Riverside (647 Columbus Avenue, NY 10024), CIMA - Center for Italian Modern Art (421 Broome St 4th floor, New York, NY 10013), Greek Cultural Center (2680 30th Street b2, Astoria, NY 11102), The Tank (312 W 36th St, New York, NY 10018), Calandra Institute for Italian American Studies (25 W 43rd St Suite 1700 New York, NY 10036), Culture Lab LIC ( 5-25 46th Ave, Queens, NY 11101) and I Am Books (124 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113). Admission to all shows and events in the festival will be FREE for some shows and ticketed for the Productions of the Plays winners of the Mario Fatti Award at The Tank.

All shows will be presented in Italian with English supertitles, unless otherwise noted. The supertitles, as well as some translations, are provided by In Scena! in collaboration with Scuola Civica Interpreti e Traduttori Altiero Spinelli, Milan, as part of a tutored educational project. For more information please visit www.inscenany.com.