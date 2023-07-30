Improv 4 Kids to Deliver Family Fun at Broadway Comedy Club

The show runs 70 minutes long at the Broadway Comedy Club.

By: Jul. 30, 2023

Improv 4 Kids to Deliver Family Fun at Broadway Comedy Club

Live from Times Square NYC and touring nationwide since 2002, Improv 4 Kids specializes in putting smiles and delivering the laughs on the faces of NYC children and their families every Saturday, Sunday and selected added dates all summer long. Shows are added almost daily for schools and summer camps. The show runs 70 minutes long at the Broadway Comedy Club. Get tickets at Click Here.

No two shows are ever the same as the cast creates original skits and songs improvised based on your child's favorite books, movies, TV shows, sports teams/heroes, hobbies and more. There have been lots of Barbie and Mario themed skits lately. Kids love the songs like "Annoying Sibling Blues" and "Heat Wave" the musical. Bring your future stars to help create the show by joining the pros on stage, creating silly sound effects, giving actors words and phrases to say in human mad Libs type games and posing for hysterical, I mean, historical, human slide show pictures.

Shows take place in our air conditioned cabaret style showroom (just 1 block from the Colbert Show stage door) with tables and chairs. Drinks and light food menu served. VIP tickets include the best seats and your first round from the bar (plentry of non alcoholic options for kids and other non "drinkers"), with no additional purchase required. Kids also love the chicken fingers, wings, fries and other lunch friendly snack items.

Bring this show to your community. In addition to being busy NYC schools DOE VENDORS, Improv 4 Kids tours schools, theaters, camps, community centers and family events DC to Boston and beyond with shows, workshops, residencies and professional development programming.

The multi-talented all professional cast of Improv 4 Kids is hosted by Walt Frasier, whose international credits include theater, comedy, music and TV (Blacklist, Billions, Blue Bloods, Letterman, HBO, MTV and more).




