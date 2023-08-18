Immersive Production Of William Finn's ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE To Take Place At Dive 106

Ice Berg Productions and Dive 106 will present William Finn's ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE on August 27th and 28th, 2023 at 8 PM ET.

Staged site-specifically at an immersive memorial, William Finn's stunning score captures the highs and lows of grief. Chronicling the ways we strive to keep our lost loved ones' memories alive, the experience of facing our own mortality, and how we respond to collective tragedy, ELEGIES is a hopeful reminder that life contains "infinite joys".

The cast will feature Ari Axelrod (Jewish Week's "36 Under 36"), Sam Bolen (Midnight at The Never Get, CSC's Assassins), Sarah Dacey Charles (Les Miserables Broadway, Wit), Chris Ruetten, and Emily van Vliet Perea (Jersey Boys, Sweet Charity).

The song cycle will be directed by Noah Eisenberg (CIRCLE JERK, Murder on the Orient Express), leading a creative team including music direction by Michael Cuschieri (Ordinary Days), dramaturg Danny Brown (Henry VI Part 2), sound design by Sun Hee Kil (Choir Boy), lighting design by Ethan Feil (Cafe Americano), and prop design by Rose Goodman (Blue Man Group). Belle Goodman (Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation) will serve as the Production Stage Manager, William Spinnato as Tech Advisor, and Jess Gersz (Assoc. Only Gold) as costume consultant. ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE is being presented as an Equity Approved Showcase.

Dive 106 is located at 938 Amsterdam Ave, New York NY 10025. Seating is incredibly limited. For more information regarding ELEGIES and ticketing, email icebergproductionsllc@gmail.com