Immersive Play RAGERCIZE to Open at Sunlight Studios This Month

From June 16 to June 25, The Rally Cat will present Ragercize: an aerobic catharsis at Sunlight Studios in Manhattan. The non-violent, immersive, collaboratively-written play with music will raise heartbeats and explore vulnerability and community in real time, with real people.

“The idea for the play came from a list Ellen Mullen wrote and shared with The Rally Cat Creative Lab. The list was called ‘People You’d Like to Punch’ and captured in just a few short lines the intensity and variability of anger,” says director and Rally Cat founder Marella Martin Koch. “Ellen’s list was very inspiring to the members of the Lab, so we were excited when she approached us with her concept and text for Ragercize, a theatrical container for anger.”

There’s a lot to be mad about, and there’s no way to name, let alone capture, all of it in one play. But for forty-five minutes, audiences will have opportunities to witness, embody, and release personal and collective anger in a unique experience guided by three Rage Monks.

Ragercize features an original score by frequent Rally Cat artist Aferdian, with additional songs written by Creative Lab alumni Minhui Lee and Tim Parker. Laura Barati, Sarah Heffner, Marella Martin Koch, and Jeena Yi also contribute texts to Ellen Mullen’s container.

An Equity Approved Showcase, Ragercize features Ellie Handel*, Sarah Heffner, Lauren Spencer*, and Samantha Willett. (*These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.) The production is directed by Marella Martin Koch and choreographed by Erin Kohout. Brooke Haney is the intimacy consultant.

This production has elements of audience participation. Learn more and read the content advisories for Ragercize athttps://www.therallycat.org/ragercize-content-advisories.

The Rally Cat is an energized, multidisciplinary performing arts organization dedicated to supporting artists and communities with opera, theatre, and musical theatre. Prior to Ragercize, The Rally Cat presented The Music of Aferdian at Opera America and produced the Jane Austen concept album Elinor & Marianne. Learn more about The Rally Cat at https://therallycat.org/.

RAGERCIZE is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, a regrant program supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC. It is also the recipient of The Awesome Foundation Grant (New York Chapter).