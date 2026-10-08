Immersive KING LEAR to Open at The Secret Theatre in Long Island City

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​The Secret Theatre will present an immersive production of William Shakespeare's KING LEAR, directed by Richard Mazda and Barbara McGlamery. Zev Burrows is composing an original score and underscore for the production. Performances begin Friday, November 5, and continue through Saturday, November 21, at The Secret Theatre's new space at 10-10 44th Avenue, Long Island City, Queens. Tickets are $35.

Shakespeare's tragedy unfolds in a production that transports us to Iron Age Britain and the tragic tale of ​ KING LEAR, his daughters, and the downfall of his entire realm. ​ Moving with the action through multiple playing spaces, audiences become witnesses to what happens when the man at the center of the system abruptly tears apart the world around them.

The production makes full use of The Secret Theatre's expansive new Long Island City space; the company creates a series of environments through which actors and audience travel together.

The production stars Richard Mazda as Lear, with Brian Smiga*, Alyssa Simon, Lia Bonfilio*, Emily Glaser, Joe Schwalb*, Fraser Dickson, Matt Tiemstra*, Jeffrey Roth*, Pat Shay*, Gil Torres*, Davis Wood, Joshua Mutterperl and Chuck Sams, with an ensemble company completing Shakespeare's fractured kingdom. (*Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association)

Costume Design by Sarah Hudkins and assistant Vanta, and lighting and sound design by Juan Morocho & Rafael Guzman. Make up design by Veridiana Montas, Alyssa Van Gorder produces the production with associate producer Camila Wilson.

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