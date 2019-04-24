IRTE Is 'Clowning Around' Again At The Producers Club

When their car breaks down in the woods, the Poolander family is forced to seek refuge in an old cabin in the woods ... a cabin populated with EVIL CLOWNS!!!!

Looks like their vacation has come to a SCREAMING halt. Even though your heart is breaking ... laugh clown ... ... ... laugh.

Evil Clowns Have Feelings, Too runs FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS May 3, 4, 10 & 11, 8:00 pm at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, NYC

Join the jesters, fools, and jokers of IRTE in this improvised and totally terrifying family comedy from an original concept by Izzy Church and directed by Nannette Deasy; featuring Robert Baumgardner, Tony Bozanich, Izzy Church, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Claire Kraus, Ryan Lea and Jamie Maloney. With live music by Mr. David Jay. Technical Director: William Knapp





