IN THE ROOM Will Have a Staged Reading at SoHo Playhouse With Reception After

A new play by ex-Israeli soldier Jonathan Hirsch. Set in a military bunker on the outskirts of combat, this sobering comedy about a squad of four soldiers weaves through the final ninety minutes of someone's life. Heart-wrenching and thought-provoking, In The Room explores the limits and consequences of power and the urgency, responsibility, and ignorance of holding onto it; all under the unquestioned politics of warfare still dominating conflicts globally.

The cast is an ensemble of talented up-and-coming artists across various disciplines, backgrounds, and beliefs.

In The Room begins on day six of what was supposed to be a three-day guarding mission. Guns and bombfire are heard in the distance as four soldiers attempt to better each other as they lose their sense of time and place. They exchange stories, ideas, jokes, and trauma. As the tension builds, we watch the four men as they wander from the morals that brought them there to begin with. Written from personal experience, this play is a study of human nature and military culture. Replete with humor, nicheness, and original language, this play demands that we look at ourselves-and maintain our dignity-even in the face of mortal danger. This is a polished, hard-hitting work you do not want to miss.

This event is free of charge and will host a reception afterward in the Soho Playhouse's Huron Club. The reading features Carter Ford, Jake Lawrence, Shui Fier, Grayson Gwaze, Brendan Mulhern, Kenzie Tartaglione, Jennifer Downes, Kelly Vaghenas, and Glauco Araujo.

Mask Policy

To best protect audiences, artists, and staff members, Soho Playhouse will require all audience members to wear face masks at all times while at the theater.



Performance Schedule and Ticketing

In The Room will be performed on May 24th at 1pm, and plans to open with a full production in Fall 2022. The reading will last approximately 95 minutes, without an intermission.

Admission is free. RSVP preferred: email jhirschm@yahoo.com to ensure seating.

About the playwright

Jonathan Hirsch. New York City debut. Jonathan is an American-Israeli playwright and actor from Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania. He is a finalist for the CRNY artist grant, and Temple University's TFMA research grant to develop new work about the Israeli-Arab conflict and struggle. Jonathan served in the IDF for 3 years before returning to the USA to study at Temple University's theater program, where he emerged as a top talent. He has studied with Marcus Giamatti, Amina Robinson, and Fred Deur, among others. After university, he formed a mentorship with Writer-Director Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj. Jonathan is currently under the tutelage of legendary acting coach, David Vadim. Jonathan is a staunch supporter for nonviolent conflict resolution in the middle east and is interested in finding equitable solutions to end the Israeli-Arab conflict.

About the Cast

Carter Ford (Katiyya). A writer, storyteller, improviser, and technical director in both NYC & Philadelphia. As a teenager, he acted on children's television, started freelancing as a lighting designer at fifteen, and won the International Thespian Festival's MusicalWorks award for his original musical, Love at First Site, at seventeen. More recently, he's produced The Tournament of Improvisers, co-hosted SmutSlam NYC, and premiered his second hour-long solo show: Lessons for an incomplete black boy.



Jake Laurence (Tom). Jake Laurence is a born and bred New York based actor. He has studied and performed at many of the city's esteemed theater schools including, HB Studio and The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute (where he graduated from their Conservatory Program.) Jake has a number of credits in film and theater. He most recently can be seen in the feature film 'Goodbye Honey' which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. www.JakeLaurence.com

Shui Fier (Sharabani). A standup comedian by trade, Shui works closely with Mark Normand, Sam Morril, and currently produces shows with New York City's emerging stand-up artists. Education: BA, Touro College. @Shuifier

Grayson Gwaze (Mookie). Grayson has shared stages with the likes of Michael Ian Black, Janelle James, Nick Thune, Maria Bamford, and Aziz Ansari, among others. Accomplice NYC, Cornwell Dinner Theater, New York Comedy Festival, Chicago Comedy Exposition, FuseTV's Uproarious. @graysontafgwaze



Brendan Mulhern (The Major). Brendan J. Mulhern is an actor, improviser, and musician hailing from Boston, MA. After fronting a metal band for several years, he broke up with rock 'n' roll (they're still friends) to embark on an odyssey of comedy, Shakespeare, and donut commercials. He currently lives in New York City with his wife, Sophie, and their two greenscreens. Theater: New York: All My Sons, Rasheeda Speaking, The Winter's Tale, Boann and the Well of Wisdom. Regional: Macbeth, Yerma, Stupid F--king Bird, Spamalot, The Haberdasher! (ArtsImpulse Award Nominee: Best Supporting Actor). Film: Colleen, The Heebie-Jeebies, Performing Juliet. TV: "Chicago P.D." Training: Stella Adler Studio of Acting, ImprovBoston. Mulhern is also Executive Producer of the award-winning series Science With Sophie. www.brendanjmulhern.com



Kenzie Tartaglione (The Medic). Kenzie Tartaglione is an actor, writer, and director from Ohio. She graduated with her BFA from Savannah College of Art and Design before moving to NYC. She has experience in both theatre and film and had her directorial debut in May 2019 directing Diana Son's "Stop Kiss." You can keep up with her nerdy antics on Twitter and Instagram: @ktartaglione8.

Jennifer Downes (Stage Directions). Jennifer is an NYC based writer, actor (SAG-Aftra, AEA), Producer, and freelance Assistant Director (film). She is the Associate Artistic Director of the New Ambassador's Theater Company in NYC. She studied writing under Jerome Perzigian and Stephen Molton at the Jacob Kreuger Studio. Education: BFA, LSU. William Esper Studio.

Creative Team

Kelly Vaghenas (Dancer-Choreographer). Kelly holds a BFA in Dance from Montclair State University, where she performed works by Bill T. Jones, Larry Keigwin and more. Through Arya Dance Academy she has performed as a backup dancer for Bollywood stars at the International Indian Film Awards (2018) and the U.S./Canada edition of the Da-Bangg: Reloaded tour (2019), and at The National Theatre of Guatemala (2022). Other professional credits include a contract at Miraggio Resort in Greece and dancing in the circus show Unleashed at Six Flags Great Adventure. She has also done film/TV work and body paint modeling for Make Up For Ever. Her choreography has been seen in the original musical, They Call it Gravy; WE Call it Sauce (Brook Arts Center); the original play, Northbound (Theater for the New City), and various operas with Regina Opera Company (Brooklyn-based). @ammaliatrice8

Glauco Araujo (Dancer-Choreographer). Glauco Araujo is a Brazilian-born dancer and actor trained both in the U.S. and Brazil. In Rio, Glauco danced with the Rio Dance Company (modern), as well as with the integrated dance company ANDEF (disability dance). In 2012, Glauco represented Brazil in the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games in London. And from 2015 to 2018 Glauco acted and danced lead roles at Momenta Dance Company with a repertoire including Doris Humphrey, Martha Graham, and Charles Weidman, as well as classic choreographers like August Bournonville, Mikhail Fokine, Jules Perrot, and Marius Petipa; and disability choreographers Alice Sheppard and Ginger Lane. At Momenta, a dance piece entitled Meloudious Marco was created for Glauco in which he was featured in the lead role of Marco. Education: Alvin Ailey. www.glaucoaraujo.com