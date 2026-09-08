I'M NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M LENNY BRUCE to Play UCPAC This Fall

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On Friday, October 2nd, the Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC), in partnership with the Lenny Bruce Foundation, will be hosting a theatrical performance of I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce, all about the life and legacy of comedy icon Leonard Schneider, better known as Lenny Bruce.

This show is a one-man performance starring critically acclaimed actor Ronnie Marmo and portrays the life and legacy of Lenny Bruce and his fight for the right to freedom of speech during the 1960s. Exploring the themes of challenging authority and the status quo during the mid-20th century, 'I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce' has an impressive track record of more than 450 performances across the country, as well as for 9 months Off Broadway.

Bruce's unshakable commitment and fight for free speech has led him to challenge the Supreme Court, despite facing multiple arrests and obscenity charges. Ronnie Marmo brings Bruce's energy and comedic brilliance to life in a uniquely inspiring solo show. Marmo has been featured in more than 60 television shows and feature films, such as 'Criminal Minds,' 'West of Brooklyn,' 'General Hospital,' and more.

The director, Joe Mantegna, is an award-winning actor, producer, writer, and director. Some of his career highlights include starring in 'The Godfather Part III,' 'Criminal Minds,' 'House of Games,' and 'Searching for Bobby Fischer.'

If you are interested in being a part of an inspiring Friday night filled with comedy and historical culture, then this is the show for you! Ticket prices range from $51 to $78 each and are available now for purchase. The show begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.. This performance is intended for mature audiences only.

Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating the Main Stage, built in 1928 and listed in both the State and National Register of Historic Places, at 1601 Irving St., and the modern and intimate Hamilton Stage, at 360 Hamilton St., in the heart of Rahway, New Jersey's Arts District. To learn more, visit ucpac.org.

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