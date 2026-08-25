LINDA VISTA by Tracy Letts to Play Nylon Fusion Theatre Company
Lawrence Crimlis stars as Wheeler in the darkly comic play, staged in a 78-seat house in Christopher Street.
Nylon Fusion Theatre Company will present Linda Vista, the darkly comic play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts (August: Osage County, Killer Joe). Directed by James Wagner, the production will play a limited ten-performance engagement from September 24 through October 4, 2026, at Theater 154, 154 Christopher Street, in Manhattan's West Village.
In Tracy Letts' razor-sharp comedy, Wheeler, a restless fifty-something divorcee, moves into a new apartment determined to reinvent himself. But dating, friendship, sex, and the illusion of starting over prove far more complicated than expected. Funny, raw, and painfully human, Linda Vista is a provocative look at masculinity, aging, and what it really means to begin again.
Linda Vista premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2017 and opened on Broadway at the Hayes Theater in 2019. Nylon Fusion's staging places the audience at arm's length from Wheeler's unraveling in a 78-seat house, allowing every joke, evasion, and bad decision to land with unusual immediacy.
The seven-member ensemble features Allison Blaize* as Anita (Netflix's Obliterated, FOX's Universal Basic Guys, BET's Sacrifice), Lawrence Crimlis as Wheeler (Balm in Gilead, Ghost Light), Bobby Evers as Paul (Law & Order, Blue Bloods), Eric Doss* as Michael (Houston Shakespeare Festival, King Lear), Satya Mai as Minnie (CBS's SEAL Team, The CW's Cupid's Match), Laura Pruden* as Margaret (Law & Order: SVU, The Daily Show, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), and Maggie Scrantom* as Jules (Showtime's Work in Progress, NBC's Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., Disney+'s upcoming Tiana). Ash Malloy (Waitress, Heroes of the Fourth Turning, The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol) appears as alternate.
The production team includes Callie Stribling (stage manager), Hannah Tarr (set design), Lucky Pearto (lighting design), Andrea St. Louis (costume design), Andy Evan Cohen (sound design), and Leighton Samuels (intimacy director). Cohen, a Nylon Fusion company member, has received Drama Desk, Henry Hewes, and AUDELCO nominations. Poster art by Greg Kanyiscka. *Member, Actors' Equity Association.
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