Houses on the Moon Announces The Cast For The World Premiere Of HOTEL HAPPY

Featuring Annelise Cepero, Michael Frederic, Ed Herbstman, Eddie Mcgee, Isabella Orrego, Lidia Porto, and Yadira Guevara-Prip.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Houses on the Moon Theater Company has announced the cast for their upcoming world premiere of the play HOTEL HAPPY, written by Camilo Almonacid (The Assignment), directed by Estefanía Fadul (Repertorio Español's Eva Luna), and featuring puppet direction by Matt Acheson (Broadway's War Horse). Performances will begin on Feb. 14th, open on Feb. 18th, and run through Mar. 3rd, 2024, at 122CC, 2nd Floor Theater, 150 First Avenue at East 9th Street, NYC 10009. 

The cast includes Annelise Cepero (Film: West Side Story. Regional: Smokey Joe's Café), Michael Frederic (NY: After, The Mint's The Lucky One), Ed Herbstman (TV: “Manifest”), Eddie McGee (TV: “The Equalizer”), Isabella Orrego (Regional: Alma, Julius Caesar), Lidia Porto (TV: ABC's “Home Economics”), Yadira Guevara-Prip (TV: “See,” “Supernatural”) and CHOCORRAMO the donkey. 

Welcome to HOTEL HAPPY! At this high-end erotic resort in Bogotá, Colombia, sex workers Sofi, Lulu, and Candela are hiding a displaced donkey after rescuing him from an unhappy fate. When three American mercenaries visit the hotel on a special mission, the women must protect their new friend at all costs because, as they will soon discover, he is no ordinary donkey.

A play about sexual tourism in Colombia and that industry's close connection to the country's ongoing armed conflict, HOTEL HAPPY explores U.S.-Colombian relationships using the power of absurdity to reflect how the decimating effects of war displace us all. This timely and ambitious project boasts a seven-person cast and an eighth character –a donkey – played by a life-size puppet!

Houses on the Moon has announced the creative team for HOTEL HAPPY, which includes Tanya Orellana (Scenic Designer), Carolina Ortiz Herrera (Lighting Design), Haydee Zelideth Antuñano (Costume Designer), Daniela Hart, Bailey Trierweiler, Noel Nichols & UptownWorks (Sound Design), and Jamie Rose Bukowski (Prod. Stage Manager). Weathervane Theatre serves as Associate Producer.

HOTEL HAPPY plays at 122CC's 2nd Floor Theater, 150 1st Ave. (between E. 9th and E. 10th Street). Tickets are $25 - $65 and are available at www.housesonthemoon.org




