Hollywood Fringe Festival Presents THE LIVING ROOM, A COMEDY OF GRIEF

A comedy about death, conceived in grief, birthed by Amrita Dhaliwal & Gemma Soldati. The Living Room will have a six night run, including one preview, at Theatre of Note in Hollywood as a part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival this June. Performances throughout June beginning with a preview on June 9 at 5p, and shows on June 13 at 8p, 19 at 10p, 21 at 9p, 23 at 3p, 27 at 9p.



Confined to The Living Room, these two Accountants of Death work tirelessly to record the death toll, while the occupational hazards wear on these two clowns as they learn the meaning of life and death. It makes for an absurd and physical jaunt brimming with existential phone calls, impaired dancing and the love of a goldfish.



Amrita Dhaliwal and Gemma Soldati, students of Dr. Brown, Spymonkey's Aitor Basauri, Paola Coletto, Deanna Fleysher, UCB, Groundlings and teacher's for Cirque du Soleil's, John Gilkey's Idiot Workshop in Los Angeles, have devised a clown show inspired by their loss of loved ones. Devised and developed at The Lyric Hyperion Theatre, this show rides the very fine line between comedy and tragedy. Employing physical and absurdist theatre techniques, this show leaves the audience laughing and crying and thrust out into the night to ponder it all.

Performer, creator and director in LA, Amrita can be seen on-stage with John Gilkey's troupe, the Murge; hosting the hit LA show, Indian Wedding; performing regularly around town from story-telling to clown; and managing the Idiot Workshop. She most recently directed Raghead, a play about the increase in hate crimes against Sikh Americans post 9/11. Amrita was a featured actor in the 2017 CBS Diversity Showcase. Her work spans stage and screen, with TV credits like Life in Pieces and Superior Donuts. She has trained extensively in clown with Paola Coletto, Aitor Basauri, Phillipe Gaulier and the Clown School LA; and graduated from The School for Theatre Creators, Second City Chicago, Annoyance, UCB and more.

Performer, producer and teaching artist in LA, Gemma recently produced the hit show Amateur Burl-esque-ish, for which made The Comedy Bureau's "The 100 Best Things in Comedy We Were Witness to in No Particular Order in 2018" - "The idea of a bunch of [clowns] doing burlesque might sound suspicious to you, but leave it to Gemma Soldati and many of the regular players of the Lyric Hyperion to bring a fresh, bizarre, surprising, and hysterical take on taking your clothes off comedically." She has trained with UCB, Groundlings, John Gilkey, Phillipe Gaulier, Aitor Basauri, Paola Coletto, Deanna Fleysher and Dr. Brown.

Tickets: $15 at the door or http://hff19.org/6206.





