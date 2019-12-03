Hiraeth Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of Dante Piro's SOUL SURVIVOR

They're coming for your souls. They're coming tonight. That would be a scary thought if "They" weren't a couple of greenhorn demons more concerned with socializing than doing their jobs. Lisa and Dave are siblings in a tight spot- if they can't find a loophole in their infernal contract, they're going to hell. Tonight. But with an increasingly eccentric cast literally breaking down their door, they're going to need to think outside the box.

SOUL SURVIVOR is first and foremost a raucous comedy exploring an obnoxious, bureaucratic hell. Any touching moments or examination of morality are purely accidental.

DIRECTION & DESIGN:

Direction - Molly Brown

Production Stage Management - Katie Cecil Cairns

Assistant Direction - Taylor Stuart

Scenic Design - Molly Carroll

Costume Design - Willa Piro

Artistic Directors of Hiraeth Theatre Company & Co-Lighting Design - Jennifer & Jessica Davidson

Sound Design - George Ligon

Props Design - Kylie Clark

Intimacy/Fight Choreography - Nancy-Claire Cantine

Production/Marketing Management - Chandler Matkins

Production Assistant - Austin Carlson

Poster Designs - Tori Sprankle

Video Promo - Halleloo Creative, Charlie Belt, Colin White

Production Photography - Mari Eimas-Dietrich

CAST:

Lisa - Anna Stefanic*

Dave - TJ Vinsavich

Liriel - Samantha Nugent

Sable / Phanuel - Aleigha K. Spinks

Owen / Price - Mark Weatherup Jr.*

Teddy / Gibbins - Chandler Matkins

*These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the U.S.A.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, January 16th @ 7p - Preview

Friday, January 17th @ 7p - Press Opening

Saturday, January 18th @ 7p

Sunday, January 19th @ 2:30p

Tuesday, January 21st @ 7p - Industry Night

Thursday, January 23rd @ 7p

Friday, January 24th @ 7p

Saturday, January 25th @ 7p

Sunday, January 26th @ 2:30p

Thursday, January 30th @ 7p

Friday, January 31st @ 7p

Saturday, February 1st @ 7p

Sunday, February 2nd @ 2:30p - Closing

Content Warning: This show contains strong language, sexual themes, suicidal themes, the use of drugs, the use of a firearm, and nudity.

PRE-SALE TICKET INFORMATION

$50 - General Admission

$25 - Senior / Military / Industry (Use Promo Code SOUL50)

$20 - Student / Teacher (with valid ID) (Use Promo Code SOULSCHOOL)

ALL TICKETS $20 on INDUSTRY NIGHT (Use Promo Code SOULINDUSTRY)

Save $5 by attending the Preview Performance! (Use Promo Code SOULPREVIEW)

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit m.ovationtix.com/pr/1021228 , www.hiraeththeatre.com or call OvationTix at (212)-352-3101. Tickets also available on TodayTix.

This is an equity approved showcase.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You