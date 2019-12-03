Hiraeth Theatre Company Presents World Premiere Of Dante Piro's SOUL SURVIVOR
They're coming for your souls. They're coming tonight. That would be a scary thought if "They" weren't a couple of greenhorn demons more concerned with socializing than doing their jobs. Lisa and Dave are siblings in a tight spot- if they can't find a loophole in their infernal contract, they're going to hell. Tonight. But with an increasingly eccentric cast literally breaking down their door, they're going to need to think outside the box.
SOUL SURVIVOR is first and foremost a raucous comedy exploring an obnoxious, bureaucratic hell. Any touching moments or examination of morality are purely accidental.
DIRECTION & DESIGN:
Direction - Molly Brown
Production Stage Management - Katie Cecil Cairns
Assistant Direction - Taylor Stuart
Scenic Design - Molly Carroll
Costume Design - Willa Piro
Artistic Directors of Hiraeth Theatre Company & Co-Lighting Design - Jennifer & Jessica Davidson
Sound Design - George Ligon
Props Design - Kylie Clark
Intimacy/Fight Choreography - Nancy-Claire Cantine
Production/Marketing Management - Chandler Matkins
Production Assistant - Austin Carlson
Poster Designs - Tori Sprankle
Video Promo - Halleloo Creative, Charlie Belt, Colin White
Production Photography - Mari Eimas-Dietrich
CAST:
Lisa - Anna Stefanic*
Dave - TJ Vinsavich
Liriel - Samantha Nugent
Sable / Phanuel - Aleigha K. Spinks
Owen / Price - Mark Weatherup Jr.*
Teddy / Gibbins - Chandler Matkins
*These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the U.S.A.
PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Thursday, January 16th @ 7p - Preview
Friday, January 17th @ 7p - Press Opening
Saturday, January 18th @ 7p
Sunday, January 19th @ 2:30p
Tuesday, January 21st @ 7p - Industry Night
Thursday, January 23rd @ 7p
Friday, January 24th @ 7p
Saturday, January 25th @ 7p
Sunday, January 26th @ 2:30p
Thursday, January 30th @ 7p
Friday, January 31st @ 7p
Saturday, February 1st @ 7p
Sunday, February 2nd @ 2:30p - Closing
Content Warning: This show contains strong language, sexual themes, suicidal themes, the use of drugs, the use of a firearm, and nudity.
PRE-SALE TICKET INFORMATION
$50 - General Admission
$25 - Senior / Military / Industry (Use Promo Code SOUL50)
$20 - Student / Teacher (with valid ID) (Use Promo Code SOULSCHOOL)
ALL TICKETS $20 on INDUSTRY NIGHT (Use Promo Code SOULINDUSTRY)
Save $5 by attending the Preview Performance! (Use Promo Code SOULPREVIEW)
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit m.ovationtix.com/pr/1021228 , www.hiraeththeatre.com or call OvationTix at (212)-352-3101. Tickets also available on TodayTix.
This is an equity approved showcase.