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Henrietta Steventon's £POUNDTOWN To Premiere At Spark Theater Festival

The performance will take place on October 24th at TADA! Theater.

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Henrietta Steventon's £POUNDTOWN To Premiere At Spark Theater Festival

Emerging Artists Theater's Spark Theatre Festival will present the premiere of Henrietta Steventon's new play £Poundtown on October 24th at 7pm at the TADA! Theater.

The play follows a British woman working at an animal shelter in the East Village, who finds herself responsible for the dog who bit her ex boyfriend. £Poundtown is a comedy about animal instincts, heavy petting and finding a place that feels like home.

Henrietta Steventon writes and directs. Henrietta Steventon and Rina Dutta star. Henrietta Steventon is represented by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment. Rina Dutta is represented by Framework Entertainment.

Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) returns with its one-of-a-kind Spark Theatre Festival NYC, running Oct 5th-25th, 2026 allowing artists of different disciplines to present one performance of a polished "work-in-progress" with audience feedback. Visit the theater any evening during this three-week event, and you'll find yourself transported in a number of surprising ways: by a single performer embodying a whole host of characters, by a more experimental theater piece "done differently" that challenges and delights, by a cozy two-person show exploring relationships; or perhaps by a bouncy new musical that will have you humming. Emerging Artists has always been about new works, talents, and voices. That's never been more evident than now.

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