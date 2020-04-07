Harlem Stage Postpones A DROP OF MIDNIGHT

From March 30-April 4, Harlem Stage would have presented to very enthusiastic audiences, the premiere of our newest WaterWorks artist and commissioned project, Jason 'Timbuktu' Diakité's A Drop of Midnight. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A Drop of Midnight will now premiere on October 13, with performances through October 18.*

WaterWorks is the company's signature commissioning and presenting program designed to provide visionary artists of color with critical support to create new, innovative, and socially significant work.

Through the program, Harlem Stage affirms its role as a catalyst, conduit, and incubator of ideas and talent. WaterWorks introduces audiences to new artists, and reintroduces them to icons, who's daring works come to life at the Harlem Stage Gatehouse, then often travel the country and the world.





