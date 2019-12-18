Harlem Rep's Jazzy THE WIZARD OF OZ Extends Through June 2020

"The Wizard of Oz: A Jazz Musical for All Ages," presented by Harlem Repertory Theater and Yip Harburg Lyrics Foundation, has been extended through June 20, 2020 due to continuing and steady audience interest. The production has played since October 8, 2016 at Tato Laviera Theatre, 240 East 123rd Street (near 2nd Ave.), Manhattan, and has previously been extended seven times.

The classic musical is being mounted with a multi-racial cast, a jazzy underscore and authoritative dramaturgy by representatives of the Yip Harburg Lyrics Foundation. Director/choreographer is Keith Lee Grant, Artistic Director of Harlem Rep, who is in the midst of a four-year project of presenting classic musicals that have lyrics by E.Y. "Yip" Harburg.

"The Wizard of Oz: A Jazz Musical for All Ages," with its timeless score and eternal allegories, is a magical experience for young (and young-at-heart) audiences. Based on MGM's classic motion picture, the stage version mounted here follows John Kane's adaptation for the Royal Shakespeare Company, which is based on the book by L. Frank Baum, with brilliant songs by lyricist E.Y. ("Yip") Harburg and composer Harold Arlen.

Thanks to work of dramaturg Deena R. Harburg, President of the Yip Harburg Lyrics Foundation, in association with acclaimed librettist Arthur Perlman, New York audiences have a chance to see the show sharpened to more of the original vision of E.Y. "Yip" Harburg, who was an unashamedly progressive thinker. The cast is multi-racial and features Latino, Black and Asian actors, fulfilling Yip's vision of a multicultural universe. Dorothy, played by Taylor-Rey Rivera, is interpreted as a modern girl and future leader who is growing to realize the confidence she possesses. Her three Land-of-Oz friends--the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion--are envisioned as people of great potential who only need to actualize the heart, brains and courage they already have. One of the story's themes is how the weakness of adults forces children to seize their own destinies and, ironically, to grow up themselves. According to Ernie Harburg, Yip's son and Founding President Emeritus of the Yip Harburg Lyrics Foundation, Yip wanted to address Dorothy finally going home as a leader. At Harlem Rep, Dorothy will come home to lead the rebuilding of her family's farm. All the "refocusing" is accomplished through the acting of the characters, without changing the iconic dialogue of the script.

Deena Harburg reminds us that "Oz" is also the story of three strong women--Dorothy and two witches--and illustrates how we need more woman leaders. Munchkinland and The Emerald City reflect Harburg's utopian dreams of societies that are egalitarian, without dictatorship of monarchy or religion. Interestingly, "Over the Rainbow" actually expresses the dream of an immigrant--or a would-be immigrant--for a better life in a far away land, a theme of contemporary resonance. This classic song is under-appreciated for this original intent, but is a poignant message in our time, when callousness toward the immigrant is one of our leading socio-political concerns. In the film and its theater adaptation, the song is only sung once. But in this production, it's reprised several times, once with a syncopated feel that is reminiscent of the now-famous rendition that was broadcast a few years back on TV's "Glee" and recorded by Hawaiian singer Israel Kamakawiwo'ole.

Throughout the production, jazzy arrangements by Dan Aran are entwined with the classic arrangements in the score. These accents complement the singing of Taylor-Rey Rivera, who introduces jazz colorations to Dorothy's solos with a soulful mezzo voice. The orchestra is an international jazz trio of Martha Kato (piano), Dan Aran (musical director and percussionist) and Yoshi Waki (bass).

In these new arrangements, the band often illustrates the inner self of the characters with some aspects of their "theme song." For example, in the case of The Cowardly Lion, riffs from "If I Were King of the Forest" are woven into "If I Only Had the Nerve." Whenever the Scarecrow surprises us with profound thinking, there are underscores of "If I Only Had a Brain" to offer a lesson on doubting yourself. "It's a different kind of storytelling," says dramaturg Deena Harburg.

The complete cast is: Taylor-Rey Rivera as Dorothy, Daniel Tamulonis as the Professor/Guard/Wizard, Derrick Montalvo as Scarecrow, Jenna Vega as Lion, Ben Harburg as Tin Man, Zuheila Jason as Aunt Em, Emily Ramirez as Glinda, Paula Galloway as Miss Gulch and Wicked Witch of the West and Robert Coto, Justin Rodriguez and Lenin Alevante in the ensemble.

Lighting design is by Brian Aldous. Costume design is by Daniel Fergus Tamulonis. Projections are by Brian Blanco. Stage manager is Natasha Velez.

To buy tickets, go to http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html and https://tinyurl.com/y3c995fk or call 917-697-3555. The show's website is http://www.wizardofozjazzmusical.com/.





