Hal Linden And Bernie Koppel Will Lead A Reading Of TWO JEWS, TALKING At The Triad Theater In April

The Triad Theater in NYC will present a hilarious staged reading, in an iconic way, with Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe award-winning duo in this side-splitting piece written by Ed Weinberger! Television veterans Hal Linden (Barney Miller) and Bernie Koppel (Love Boat) star in Two Jews, Talking at The Triad Theater for 3 shows only.

These two characters take us on a rollicking romp through time! The two-act story brings Lou and Bud together in the Biblical past, and Phil and Marty together in contemporary Long Island. They philosophize about women, sex, food, the divine, and destiny in this tale of companionship and friendship.

"It is a great privilege to have the duo of Hal Linden and Bernie Koppel with us at The Triad Theater and I know that the audience will roar with laughter with this duo's trademark talent and celebrated humor," claims Bernie Furshpan, Booking Director at The Triad Theater. "Two Jews, Talking is jam-packed with heart and humor and brought to life by two of the best stars on TV and stage. "We're thrilled for The Triad Theater to host the duo in its debut in NYC," adds Bernie Furshpan. He also emphasized that "...Two Jews, Talking is selling out in its tour on the east coast, so show-goers should get their tickets early!"

