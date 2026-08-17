HONOR SHMONOR to Return to the Tank for Two More Performances
Jacob Elijah Anderson, Evan Klein, and Lila K. Smith star in Atticus Orsborn's play at The Tank in New York.
Ember Studios will present Honor Shmonor, a fast, profane, and increasingly absurd new play from writer/director Atticus Orsborn, at The Tank on September 12 and 13, 2026 at 9:30pm.
After being nominated for Best Production, Best Director, Best Actress, and winning Best Actor at Theatro LATEA's New York Summer Theater Festival and closing The Tank's DarkFest, Honor Shmonor, is back!
A celebrated knight and his loyal squire arrive at a witch's cave to carry out a righteous execution. What begins as a simple task unravels into a circular, escalating debate about honor, faith, and obedience, as the two men's certainty collapses under the weight of their own logic and the violence they've been sent to commit. Billed as "a brilliantly silly medieval comedy," Honor Shmonor uses its fairy tale premise and fantasy setting to interrogate something much closer to home: how we talk ourselves into our worst behavior.
The production stars Jacob Elijah Anderson as Sir Talgar Dunson, Evan Klein as Hammond Mattheus Gooselund, and Lila K. Smith as Willow Tubbitt.
Honor Shmonor is written and directed by Atticus Orsborn, with Asa Nestlehutt as assistant director, Alyson Sheehan as producer, Payton Howard Ninkovitch as associate producer, and Lauren Bradley as design director.
|
Hidden Headliner
The Slipper Room (8/17-8/17) PHOTOS
|
BROOKLN'S BRIDGE - A New Musical - SHE Built the Bridge!
The Space at Irondale (8/07-8/23) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Broadway Takes On The 80s
The Cutting Room (9/14-9/14) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Eileen Barnett: Back Again...For The Very First Time!
The Laurie Beechman Theatre (10/06-10/06)
|
Lilith
The Tank (8/07-8/22) PHOTOS
|
Oh, Kentucky!
Center at West Park (8/22-8/22) PHOTOS
|
Psychopathia Paschalis: An Easter Comedy
Factory Series at Chain Theatre (9/09-9/13)
|
Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
The Grandest Princess Ball Ever! at Carmine’s
Carmine's Italian Restaurant - Times Square (9/13-9/13)