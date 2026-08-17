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HONOR SHMONOR to Return to the Tank for Two More Performances

Jacob Elijah Anderson, Evan Klein, and Lila K. Smith star in Atticus Orsborn's play at The Tank in New York.

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HONOR SHMONOR to Return to the Tank for Two More Performances

Ember Studios will present Honor Shmonor, a fast, profane, and increasingly absurd new play from writer/director Atticus Orsborn, at The Tank on September 12 and 13, 2026 at 9:30pm.

After being nominated for Best Production, Best Director, Best Actress, and winning Best Actor at Theatro LATEA's New York Summer Theater Festival and closing The Tank's DarkFest, Honor Shmonor, is back!

A celebrated knight and his loyal squire arrive at a witch's cave to carry out a righteous execution. What begins as a simple task unravels into a circular, escalating debate about honor, faith, and obedience, as the two men's certainty collapses under the weight of their own logic and the violence they've been sent to commit. Billed as "a brilliantly silly medieval comedy," Honor Shmonor uses its fairy tale premise and fantasy setting to interrogate something much closer to home: how we talk ourselves into our worst behavior.

The production stars Jacob Elijah Anderson as Sir Talgar Dunson, Evan Klein as Hammond Mattheus Gooselund, and Lila K. Smith as Willow Tubbitt.

Honor Shmonor is written and directed by Atticus Orsborn, with Asa Nestlehutt as assistant director, Alyson Sheehan as producer, Payton Howard Ninkovitch as associate producer, and Lauren Bradley as design director.

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