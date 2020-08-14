HERE Continues In-Person Events With BEAST VISIT By The Drunkard's Wife

The event takes place August 20-27.

The OBIE-winning HERE continues its return to safe and socially distanced in-person events with the premiere of Beast Visit, a free, intimate, outdoor experience created by HERE resident artist Normandy Sherwood for her company, The Drunkard's Wife, which she co-leads with musician Craig Flanagin who provides sound design. Commissioned by HERE as part of its new #stillHERE: IRL series, Beast Visit centers on a sunset encounter with a group of lonesome creatures currently living in a mysterious sculpture garden in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Running August 20-27, Beast Visit incorporates extravagant design, modular electronics, and music.



"At this moment, I think a physical experience of wonder is necessary," says Sherwood. "With Beast Visit, I wanted to pair my lifelong love of mythical and monstrous beasts with the loneliness so many of us have witnessed. Setting that experience inside Rubulad's mysterious sculpture garden felt like the perfect and safe way to explore all of that right now."

Beast Visit features Nikki Calonge, Braulio Cruz, Blaze Ferrer, Craig Flanagin, Daniel Allen Nelson, and Normandy Sherwood. Glorious electronic noise along with original songs by Sherwood and Flanagin surround guests, with costumes by Sherwood, and lighting design by Christina Tang.

Beast Visit will welcome 13 lucky visitors each day on August 20-22 and 25-27 at 7pm inside the sculpture garden at Rubulad in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Reservations are limited and strictly required for this free event. The exact location will be shared 24 hours prior to the date. Beast Visit follows strict social distancing and safety guidelines. Masks and health screenings are required of all attendees. Please visit here.org for more information.

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You