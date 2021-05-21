Green Space Announces June Virtual Performances

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs presented virtually.

For the second of two programs, Take Root will present work by B3W Performance Group starting June 4, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists starting June 8. Performances are available to view on a donation-made basis at https://www.greenspacestudio.org/upcoming.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 12th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth with support to present their work to the public. Take Root will present 12 aesthetically diverse artists among seven performances Jan-June 2021.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 15 seasons, featuring the work of six different choreographers in Jan-June 2021, presenting a total of 42 artists across seven showings. The non-curated program features six dance makers per performance and profits diverse levels of experience, backgrounds, age of artists, and dance aesthetics.

As part of a trilogy, FORGIVENESS - Part II: Reframing Forgiveness: For Practical Use in Dismantling Systemic Racism, is a devised intermedia performance developed by social impact performing arts organization, B3W Performance Group (B3W). In May 2016, Part I: Forgiving the Personal, presented immediate expressions of forgiveness unraveled alongside consequences of when one cannot forgive. "FORGIVENESS - Part II", however, digs deeper into the complexities of life experience: through original script, musical composition, movement, and interactive set design, this evening-length work sheds light on issues relating to racial inequality, racism, and oppression.

Available June 8 - July 31, 2021.