Gorilla Rep NYC Announces HAMLET Starring Henry Austin Shikongo

Christopher Carter Sanderson, Gorilla Rep NYC founding artistic and producing director, proudly announces the second film for early 2021 production based on his company's decades of hit NYC productions: Hamlet.

The film stars breakout Canadian film, TV and theater actor, Henry Austin Shikongo in the lead role of Hamlet. Robin Ellis, the British actor of Poldark fame, will be featured in the role of the Ghost of Hamlet's father.

Dechen Thurman joins the cast in the role of Voltemand, along with Macbeth starring actor, Leajato Robinson, in the role of Fortinbras, the conquering prince. Veterans actors returning from the stellar Macbeth cast include Meaghan Bloom-Fluitt, Rohana Kenin, and Lynda Kennedy. The production is a 50/50 gender parity production.

Hamlet follows quickly on the success of Sanderson's award-winning feature film of Macbeth and marks the beginning of a Shakespeare film series from this beloved NYC director and company.

Macbeth, which just won Best Director at The Berlin Underground Film Festival, recently qualified for Academy Award contention. It has been selected to be part of the NewFilmmakers NY 2021 Screening Series in February. Macbeth completed a run at the American Film Market and will appear in the 2021 Berlinal. It will be available this spring VOD on the Louisiana Channel, with other outlets soon to follow.

Hamlet's unique presentation brings Gorilla Rep NYC's celebrated in-your-face style to the excitement, intrigue, murder and poetry of Shakespeare's iconic classic building on Sanderson's legendary theatrical interpretation.