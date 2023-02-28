GoodBadGroup Presents BACHELORETTE Now Through March 5 At Arts On Site

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cocktail hour starts an hour before the show with booze, music and moody décor!

Feb. 28, 2023  

GoodBadGroup presents 'Bachelorette,' the third and most exciting show yet from the innovative art collective. The show runs through March 5, 2023 in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC, with performances at 8pm and a matinee on March 5 at 3pm. Cocktail hour starts an hour before the show with booze, music and moody décor! Tickets are $54 and can be purchased online at goodbad.group/tickets.

'Bachelorette' is a dark-comedy set in a pent-house suite at the Peninsula Hotel. Ten years out of high school three girls convene to celebrate their old friend the night before her lavish wedding. Fueled by jealousy and resentment, the girls embark on a night of debauchery & drugs that goes from playfully wasted to devastatingly destructive.

Directed by Christian Ryan & assistant director Mackenzie Lesser-Roy, "Bachelorette" is a show full of fantastic degeneracy, myriad party-fouls, cringing sexual tension & brutalizing honesty.

Arts on Site, located on St. Marks Place, is the perfect setting for the GoodBad experience. A moody cocktail-hour in the spacious loft serves beer, wine & craft cocktails. Then, across the hall, is the brand-new 34 seat black box theater for showtime ~ followed by an after-party where the audience, cast & crew all come together to cap off a thrilling evening.

Featuring: Dana Stern as REGAN, Kaileela Hobby as GENA, Terra Layne as KATIE, Patrick Perih as JOE, Richie Radici as JEFF, Zoe Randol as BECKY

GoodBadGroup creates, develops, and presents artistic work. Our projects include straight plays, writing workshops, music events, and more... Our events are coupled with ambiance and opportunities to network: combining artistic performance & night-life. Talented artists building artistic passions and curating new & interesting experiences for all peoples, including those unfamiliar with the arts. Sharing and building diversified types of art amongst the group is a goal of ours.

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, visit artsonsite.org.




