Gold Standard Arts Festival Announces PLAY FEST! Cast

Gold Standard Arts Festival has announced the cast for PLAY FEST which consists of eleven ten-minute plays by New York City writers.

The lineup includes works by Academy Award-winners, OBIE winners, Tony nominated writers, TV, Film and Broadway veterans including works by Marc Acito, Susan Cinoman, Cheryl Davis, Alex Dinelaris, Sheldon Harnick, Tina Howe, Caytha Jentis, Susan Miller, Jacquelyn Reingold, Frederick Stroppel, and Lucy Wang. Most of the playwrights will be in attendance. The one-of-a-kind festival celebrates film, theatre, cabaret, and comedy artists who are 50+.

PLAY FEST will present two programs on April 27 at the Bernie Wohl Community Center Theate on the Upper West Side. The 2pm program is directed by Jammie Paton; Kathryn Markey directs the 7pm program.

The cast features an eclectic mix of New York talent including Meg Gibson (NCIS: New Orleans/CBS), Jasper McGruder (Life & Beth/Hulu) and Stephen Singer (The Icemen Cometh/Broadway), among others.

In addition to PLAY FEST the festival which runs April 24 to May 1 at various venues on the Upper West Side will feature a comedy night hosted by Judy Gold, an evening of cabaret starring cabaret legends Steve Ross and Marta Sanders, and a weekend of features, documentaries, and shorts. Panels and parties are planned as well. While the artists must be a minimum of fifty years old, their art can concern any topic and any age group.

For the complete festival lineup, please visit www.goldstandardarts festival.org.

PROGRAM A at 2pm

Directed by Jammie Patton

Fight the Power written by Caytha Jentis

Performed by Brenny Campbell

For the Love of God written by Marc Acito and Sheldon Harnick

Performed by Rick Sadle and Neva Fenig Small

Hair Undone written by Cheryl Davis

Performed by Kayla Addison and Brandice Peltier

I Know written by Jacquelyn Reingold

Performed by Meg Gibson, Rick Sadle and Stephen Singer

Old Timers Day written by Marc Acito

Performed by Kayla Addison, Todd Licea, Lauren Lindsey and Brandice Peletier

Skin Deep written by Tina Howe

Performed by Todd Licea, Lauren Lindsey and Peterson Townsend

PROGRAM B at 7pm

Directed by Kathryn Markey

Census written by Susan Miller

Performed by Chris Chidron, Jaden Jordan and Joan Valentina

Down There written by Lucy Wang

Performed by Lucy Wang

Here Comes the Rain Again written by Alex Dinelaris

Performed by Chris Chidron, Peter Evangelista, and Claire Ganshert

Miracle of the Mall written by Frederick Stroppel

Performed by Jasper McGruder and Joan Valentina

Truth and Sex written by Susan Cinoman

Performed by Peter Evangelista and Claire Ganshert

Performances take place at the Bernie Wohl Community Center Theater, 647 Columbus Avenue (between 91st and 92nd street), New York, NY 10025. Subways: A/B/C/1/2/3 to 86th or 96th street. Tickets are $20.00 per show and are available at www.goldstandardartsfestival.org/short-plays. Proceeds from the festival will be used to create and support year-round programs for older artists.