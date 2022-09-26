Galli Theater to Present Barbara Remus in BELLADONA: HOW A WOMAN SHOULD ACT

Galli Theater's is presenting the one-woman show "BELLADONA: How Should a Woman Act" to start the fall/winter season! This show will find a soft spot in the heart of anyone who sees it. Come enjoy a night that will definitely have you laughing, reflecting, and enjoying on October 1st at 7:30 PM at Galli Theater New York (74 Warren St, New York, NY 10007).

Barbara Remus, director of Galli Theater, shines in this one-woman show that allows you to go on a self-reflection journey but is full of laughter and entertainment.

"BELLADONA" is about Josephine, who is trying to become an actress by studying acting at home. She soon discovers how many roles women have to master nowadays, not only on stage but in daily life. A night filled with humor, fun, craziness, sadness and more, as Josephine tries to answer the question: Who actually am I?

About Galli Theater

The Galli Theater communicates important social issues through plays that explore important situations in today's society and modern adaptations of fairy tales from around the world. Galli's unique style is that all shows are very interactive and with lots of improv elements. Currently, plays are performed in English and German. This also includes a variety of adult plays that reach different topics and are full of distinct entertainment.

Johannes Galli is the founder of The Galli Group which is the worldwide umbrella of organizations that follow The Galli Method. He is an award-winning philosopher, actor, and playwright who traveled around the world incorporating his adaptations and shows.