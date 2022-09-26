Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Galli Theater to Present Barbara Remus in BELLADONA: HOW A WOMAN SHOULD ACT

Galli Theater to Present Barbara Remus in BELLADONA: HOW A WOMAN SHOULD ACT

Barbara Remus, director of Galli Theater, shines in this one-woman show that allows you to go on a self-reflection journey but is full of laughter and entertainment.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

Galli Theater's is presenting the one-woman show "BELLADONA: How Should a Woman Act" to start the fall/winter season! This show will find a soft spot in the heart of anyone who sees it. Come enjoy a night that will definitely have you laughing, reflecting, and enjoying on October 1st at 7:30 PM at Galli Theater New York (74 Warren St, New York, NY 10007).

Barbara Remus, director of Galli Theater, shines in this one-woman show that allows you to go on a self-reflection journey but is full of laughter and entertainment.
"BELLADONA" is about Josephine, who is trying to become an actress by studying acting at home. She soon discovers how many roles women have to master nowadays, not only on stage but in daily life. A night filled with humor, fun, craziness, sadness and more, as Josephine tries to answer the question: Who actually am I?

BUY TICKETS HERE

About Galli Theater

The Galli Theater communicates important social issues through plays that explore important situations in today's society and modern adaptations of fairy tales from around the world. Galli's unique style is that all shows are very interactive and with lots of improv elements. Currently, plays are performed in English and German. This also includes a variety of adult plays that reach different topics and are full of distinct entertainment.

Johannes Galli is the founder of The Galli Group which is the worldwide umbrella of organizations that follow The Galli Method. He is an award-winning philosopher, actor, and playwright who traveled around the world incorporating his adaptations and shows.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Cynthia Yiru Hu to Star in WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO at The TankCynthia Yiru Hu to Star in WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO at The Tank
September 25, 2022

Cynthia Yiru Hu will star in new play WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO by Hillary Gao at The Tank in New York City. The performance will be Sunday, September 25th at 2pm.
Photos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT TheatrePhotos: First Look at Burning House's CHERRY JAM At IRT Theatre
September 24, 2022

Production photos have been released for Burning House's upcoming production of 'Cherry Jam,' a play on Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard. This new adaptation features 6 actors and runs a swift 85 minutes - it's kind of like Chekhov, but not.
IRT to Present Workshop Production of YOU DON'T HAVE TO DO ANYTHING in OctoberIRT to Present Workshop Production of YOU DON'T HAVE TO DO ANYTHING in October
September 24, 2022

IRT Theater will present a workshop production of you don't have to do anything, a new play by Ryan Drake, directed by Ryan Dobrin, as a part of their 3B Development Series from October 13-16.
Cast Announced for OTHER PEOPLE'S DEAD DADS Industry ReadingCast Announced for OTHER PEOPLE'S DEAD DADS Industry Reading
September 23, 2022

A presentation of the 29 hour reading for a brand new play, Other People's Dead Dads by Jacob Wasson, will be held at Pearl 500 Studios at 1:00pm on October 3, 2022. The reading is directed by Cameron King and is Produced by ZJB Productions.
MaryElizabeth Barrett's I BABYSAT JESUS To Be Presented As Part of United Solo Festival 2022MaryElizabeth Barrett's I BABYSAT JESUS To Be Presented As Part of United Solo Festival 2022
September 23, 2022

MaryElizabeth Barrett's I Babysat Jesus debuts United Solo Theater Festival on October 5th at Theater Row, NYC.