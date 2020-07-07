Gallery Players Presents Shakespeare's HAMLET (at Home)

Gallery Players will present a live broadcast production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, directed by James Dean Palmer and Myah Shein, performed July 16-24. Palmer returns to Gallery following his critically acclaimed productions of Julius Caesar (2017) and last summer's The Tempest.

The product of Shakespeare's most inventive period, Hamlet is an old-fashioned revenge play that turns out to be his most modern-seeming play. First performed in 1602, Hamlet is Shakespeare's most performed; his most translated; his most discussed; his longest, and arguably his greatest play, containing some of the most famous lines in all of literature.

In the quiet comfort of their pandemic quarantine, six actresses, strewn across the country, will transform their homes into the riveting world of Hamlet. This 90-minute live broadcast explores the domestic drama of a young prince whose censored grief explodes into a quest for justice and revenge. Irreverent, poignant, and hip, Hamlet revolts against the establishment who will stop at nothing to cover up a foul and most unnatural murder. These six remarkable actresses will leave you spellbound as they unravel this timeless mystery. While Shakespeare couldn't have imagined a live broadcast of his play, this whimsical retelling of his unparalleled masterpiece captures the spirit of live performance and the bard's excellence. Join us for a night of intrigue, suspense, and good beats all in the comfort of someone else's home.

Hamlet will be performed live online Thursday, July 16 at 7:30pm with eight performances through Friday, July 24. Performances are Thursday, July 16 - Sunday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 21 - Friday, July 24. All performances begin at 7:30pm. Tickets are free, and donations are encouraged. For more information and to register, visit http://galleryplayers.com.

GalleryTalks post-show conversation with the directors and cast will take place after the Friday, July 24 performance.

In addition to co-directors Palmer and Shein, the production team includes Chris Felix (music consultant), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume consultant), Romo Hallahan (broadcast technician), and Jess Kemp (production stage manager). Produced by Dominic Cuskern for Gallery Players. Hamlet features Martha Benson (Gertrude, Reynaldo, Gildenstern), Patricia Black (Polonius, Ghost, Gravedigger), Lunaré (Horatio, Ophelia, Player King), Amber McNew (Claudius), Eliana Anneliscia Rowe (Hamlet), and Jessica N. Smith (Laertes, Rosencrantz).

Gallery Players has provided Brooklyn audiences with quality theater since 1967. Located in Park Slope, but beloved on both sides of the Brooklyn Bridge, Gallery is dedicated to producing classic and contemporary plays and musicals as well as premiering new works. Gallery is the recipient of the Off-Off Broadway Review's 2000 Award for Lifetime Achievement, the 2013 Leonard da Vinci Award from the Beaux Arts Society, and the New York Innovative Theatre Awards for outstanding musical for Spring Awakening (2019), Like You Like It (2009), Yank! (2008), and Urinetown (2007).

