GWYNETH PALTROW SKI TRIAL: LIVE! Comes to Caveat

The performance is on August 19th, 2023 at 7PM.
POPULAR
THE Gwyneth Paltrow SKI TRIAL: LIVE! will debut at Caveat on August 19th, 2023 at 7PM. The show will be performed for one night only.
Written by Mike Ackerman and co-directed by Ackerman and Brooke Sweeney, THE Gwyneth Paltrow SKI TRIAL: LIVE! hilariously reimagines the recent court battle between wellness "expert" Gwyneth Paltrow and money-hungry doctor Terry Sanderson, as each tries to prove the other was responsible for their 2016 ski collision at Utah's Deer Valley Resort. Complete with fangirling lawyers, Goop product placement, and a courtroom-chic wardrobe, this seemingly ordinary trial quickly devolves into chaos. Whether Paltrow or Sanderson comes out on top is ultimately up to the audience, who plays jury and casts the final vote to determine the verdict.
The cast of the August 19th performance will include Olivia Miller (BLOODY MARY: LIVE!) as the cheerfully pretentious Gwyneth Paltrow, Gus Mayopoulos (M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL) as the ill-prepared opportunist Terry Sanderson, Brooke Sweeney (POLKADOTS) as his Gwyneth-obsessed lawyer, and Zofia Weretka (OSCAR @ THE CROWN) as the exasperated judge.
Mike Ackerman is a playwright and screenwriter based in New York. Credits: AFTER (Dean Productions Theatre), ROCKABYE (2019 Story Pros International Screenplay Contest Runner-Up); THE CLIFF WALK (2020 Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards Finalist)
Mike holds a B.A. in Film Studies from Vassar College, ’08.
Videos
|Regarding the Disappearance of Amy
Peter Jay Sharp Theater on W 42nd Street (7/27-7/29) VIDEOS CAST
|Shaw's Candida
Gingold Theatrical Group (7/25-7/30)
|VEIL: Two Sisters
Tibet House (7/14-7/15)
|8Xbet
8Xbet (6/12-6/12)
|Before The Drugs Kick In
Caveat (7/25-7/25)
|Live at the Gantries: Michael Olatuja & Lagos Pepper Soup
Gantry State Plaza (8/08-8/08)
|Live at the Gantries: Afro Dominicano
Gantry State Plaza (7/25-7/25)
|David Marino
Chelsea Table + Stage (7/15-7/15)
|Dungeons and Drag Queens!
Soho Playhouse (8/18-8/18)
|Your Broadway Moment! InterACTive Summer Program
Broadway Bound Kids (7/31-8/11)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You