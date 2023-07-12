GWYNETH PALTROW SKI TRIAL: LIVE! Comes to Caveat

THE Gwyneth Paltrow SKI TRIAL: LIVE! will debut at Caveat on August 19th, 2023 at 7PM. The show will be performed for one night only.

Written by Mike Ackerman and co-directed by Ackerman and Brooke Sweeney, THE Gwyneth Paltrow SKI TRIAL: LIVE! hilariously reimagines the recent court battle between wellness "expert" Gwyneth Paltrow and money-hungry doctor Terry Sanderson, as each tries to prove the other was responsible for their 2016 ski collision at Utah's Deer Valley Resort. Complete with fangirling lawyers, Goop product placement, and a courtroom-chic wardrobe, this seemingly ordinary trial quickly devolves into chaos. Whether Paltrow or Sanderson comes out on top is ultimately up to the audience, who plays jury and casts the final vote to determine the verdict.

The cast of the August 19th performance will include Olivia Miller (BLOODY MARY: LIVE!) as the cheerfully pretentious Gwyneth Paltrow, Gus Mayopoulos (M3GAN: THE PARODY MUSICAL) as the ill-prepared opportunist Terry Sanderson, Brooke Sweeney (POLKADOTS) as his Gwyneth-obsessed lawyer, and Zofia Weretka (OSCAR @ THE CROWN) as the exasperated judge.

More about MIKE ACKERMAN:

Mike Ackerman is a playwright and screenwriter based in New York. Credits: AFTER (Dean Productions Theatre), ROCKABYE (2019 Story Pros International Screenplay Contest Runner-Up); THE CLIFF WALK (2020 Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards Finalist)

Mike holds a B.A. in Film Studies from Vassar College, ’08.





