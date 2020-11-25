GROUP DOT BR Presents The Digital Premiere Of INSIDE THE WILD HEART

GROUP DOT BR, New York's only Brazilian theatre company, has announced the premiere of the streaming production of Clarice Lispector's INSIDE THE WILD HEART, adapted for the stage by Andressa Furletti and Debora Balardini, directed by Linda Wise. The virtual performance of INSIDE THE WILD HEART will play a three-week limited engagement online with a special software, gather.town. On the site audiences will be able to navigate through the virtual space and enjoy three floors of video performances, photography, and audio, simultaneously much like the live show which occurred in person during a New York run in 2018.

Performances begin Friday, November 27 and continue through Sunday, December 20. A special celebration of Lispector's centennial will be on December 10, 2020: "Clarice Day" will include a talk-back with the cast, panels, readings and discussions throughout the day about the artist and her work. Tickets for all performances are $20-$50 and available at Group.BR.com. Special press tickets will be available for all performances, contact press@kampfirefilmspr.com to request.

INSIDE THE WILD HEART is an immersive theatrical experience based on the works of Clarice Lispector, Brazil's most acclaimed female writer, presented in New York in 2016 and 2018. The show transported the audience directly inside Lispector's heart creating an experience that encouraged them to engage with literature on a sensory level. Now the 2018's filmed performance is available for viewers around the world through the gather.town platform, allowing the audience to navigate through the three virtual floors of Aich Studio, a preserved 19th-century space in the heart of Gramercy Park. Similar to the live show, the audience will be able to access 11 different journeys and choose whom to follow, where to go, and how much time to spend in each room. In doubt of what to do just ask "If you were you, how would you be and what would you do?".

Conceived by Andressa Furletti and Debora Balardini and directed by Linda Wise, the show integrates visual arts, film, music & performance art, which embodies the writer's deepest feelings, serving as an entry point to Clarice's incredible work, still mostly unknown in the US. The performers embody the writer's biggest themes such as identity, solitude, madness, faith, time, violence, maternity, childhood and freedom accompanied by the awarded violinist Mario Forte.

"The show takes the author's really revolutionary work and I think it transforms it into also revolutionary theater-making." - Jose Solis and Diep Tran, American Theatre Magazine

"And so I find myself deep in the bizarre, wonderful world of Clarice Lispector as brought to life in the production Inside the Wild Heart"...The performances are no holds barred and the strength of Lispector's prose really shines in this setting." -- Kathryn Yu, No Proscenium

"I found the writing of Clarice Lispector extraordinary. Her literature is really out of the ordinary and extremely pertinent and challenging. I admire her writing and believe she is one of the most exceptional writers I have read," says director Linda Wise.

"Getting lost is also a way...Freedom is not enough, what I desire doesn't have a name yet...If you were you, how would you be and what would you do?"questions author Clarice Lispector.

"Clarice's books put readers in contact with their inner world by establishing an intimate and close dialogue with them. This is one of the aspects of Clarice's literature we want to be loyal to. That's why the show is immersive and the audience and actors are so close to each other. That is how reading Clarice feels to me, almost like a gentle whisper in the ear," is what motivated Artistic Director, Andressa Furletti.

"The virtual version of Inside the Wild Heart presents new ways to explore theatre in a new platform that allows different interactions. In this cyber world we are living in nowadays, it was an eye opener to find solutions for an immersive performance with an open-world and non-linear narrative," remarks Executive Director, Debora Balardini.

The production stars Debora Balardini, Mirko Faienza, Patricia Faolli, Andressa Furletti, Fabiana Mattedi, Gio Mielle, Gonçalo Ruivo, Yasmin Santana, Ibsen Santos, and Montserrat Vargas.

Produced by Monica Vilela and Roberta Fernandes the production featured scenic design and art installations by Montserrat Vargas and Andressa Furletti, costume design by Jussara Lee, and lighting design by Charlie Jarboe. Sergio Krakowski created the original score and Paul Leopold the video design and operations. Kristin Rion was the stage manager with Stephanie Machado as the director's assistant. Production interns were Fabia Lucyana, Mitchell Bueno, and Sami Mushi. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

Tickets are $20-$50 and are now available online at www.Group.BR.com.

