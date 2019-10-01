GIRLS ACT OUT, A New Play By Taylor Steele Announced At Sanctuary Theatre

Girls Act Out, a new play by Taylor Steele, will premiere with a 90 minute staged reading in October at the Sanctuary Theatre at the Center at West Park.

Girls Act Out tells the story of five highly competitive teenage girls on the verge of their senior year. During one comically premeditated drunken night, Petra, Squish, Claire, Thea, and Alice are forced to face their differences, their misaligned passions, and the ways in which they relate (or can't) to one another. Girls Act Out de- and re-constructs narrative storytelling as a study of the ways girls - consciously or not - perform for each other, confronting questions of race, sexuality, class, relationships and the ever-daunting task of growing up.

The cast for this reading features Auberth Bercy, Kelsea Feder, Monica Gronchi, Erin Yoshiko Page and Molly Suzuki.

This reading is directed by Taylor Steele and assistant directed by Maya Carter. Girls Act Out is produced by hawkhouse (Emily Hawkins and Allison Houser).

Performances take place at the Sanctuary Theatre at the Center at West Park on the corner of 86th & Amsterdam. Subway: 2, 3, A, B, C to 86th St. Tickets are on sale for $20 at: https://www.centeratwestpark.org/events/girls-act-out





