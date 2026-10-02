GHOST NOTES to Make NYC Debut at Royal Family

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Ghost Notes, a musical evening bridging this world and the next, will come to the Royal Family this month. Performances will begin on October 28. The production is written by Jess Perlman, Briga Heelan, and Michael Schwartz, with nusic and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, choreography by Lili Fuller, and directed by Michael Schwartz.

With a blend of powerful storytelling and emotive music, psychic medium Jess Perlman invites audiences into the liminal space between the living and the unseen. Blending live audience readings and ghostly inspiration, Perlman's otherworldly narration and the improvisational musical stylings of the Ghost Notes Band will conjure an evening of harmonious connection and spontaneous collaboration. Written by Perlman, Briga Heelan (Once Upon a One More Time), and Michael Schwartz (Hulu's Snatched), with Music and Lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (How to Dance in Ohio). Scenic and Lighting Design by Adam Blumenthal. Choreography by Lili Fuller. Directed by Michael Schwartz.

Ghost Notes is produced by Kate Cannova, Courtney Sheinmel and Philip Getter from Archer Entertainment Group LLC, Zach Kaufer from The Kaufer Group and in association with Boat Ashore Productions. General Management by Joel Glassman.

BIOGRAPHIES

Jess Perlman is a psychic medium, ritualist, and co-creator of Ghost Notes. Known for her uncanny accuracy, warmth, and humor, Jess's deeply transformative approach to mediumship has led her to read for Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, and volunteer audience members live onstage at Los Angeles' Dynasty Typewriter. A faculty member of Soul Camp at Omega Institute, Jess is dedicated to making the unseen feel a little less distant and the people in front of her feel profoundly seen.

Michael Schwartz is a director, writer, and producer whose work spans theatre, film, TV, and live entertainment. His stage work includes Broadway, Lincoln Center, and The Old Vic, as well as the New York Comedy Festival and Netflix Is A Joke. His films include "Snatched" for Hulu starring Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany, "Strangers On A Beach" produced by Academy Award winner Andrew Carlberg and Gotham Award winner Nilou Safinya, and the award-winning "Montana" on Amazon Prime Video. He also created the Fox-produced audio series "Arlo's Type." In television, he was selected this year for Ryan Murphy's Half Initiative, and his half-hour series "Senior High" is currently in development with producer Danny Rose ("Scrubs," "Cougar Town"). He is repped by Heroes & Villains Entertainment and Levy Law PPLC.

Briga Heelan is a Broadway actor, writer, and producer whose television career spans more than sixteen years. She made her Broadway debut in Once Upon A One More Time and serves as co-creator and writer of Ghost Notes, helping shape the show's artistic vision from concept to stage.

Rebekah Greer Melocik made her Broadway writing debut with HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO (Broadway season 2023-24, Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Book of a Musical). New projects include an original musical, IT COMES WITH THE BUILDING(music by Jacob Yandura, book by Harrison David Rivers), a serio-comedy play THIS MIGHT KILL ME, and CHESSLANDIA, a musical adaptation based on the award-winning stories of Story Time Chess.

Recognitions include: Berkeley Rep's Ground Floor Residency Lab (2026), SPACE at Ryder Farm (2021), the Johnny Mercer Writers Colony at Goodspeed Musicals (2019 and 2014), Ars Nova's Uncharted residency (2016-2017), a commission by New York City Children's Theatre (WRINGER, Off-Broadway, City Center Stage (ii), 2016), the Jonathan Larson Award (Finalist, 2016), National Alliance for Musical Theatre Festival (2015), Yale Institute for Music Theatre (2013), Ant Fest (2013), the Dramatists Guild Fellowship (2012-2013), the Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project (2012), Rhinebeck Writers Retreat (2011).

Rebekah has a B.A. in Poetry from the University of Southern CA and an MFA from NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, where she now teaches a class on lyric writing and creative systems.

Lili Fuller is an award-winning choreographer whose work spans theater, film, television, and live performance. Her credits include Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Geffen Playhouse, Hulu, Netflix, FOX, Showtime, and Pentatonix, and she is the founder and artistic director of Boom Kat Dance Theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 12 Hrs 49 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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