After a show-stopping run in the Evolution Festival, Gamepiece, the experimental theatre Gameshow created by Christian "The Chuck Barris of Experimental Theatre" Flynn, returns one night only to the Center at West Park.

Inspired by such theatrical experiments as The New York Neofuturists, Augusto Boal, and The Gong Show, Gamepiece is a show that's not just audience interactive, but audience collaborative. Come with your own objects, your own opinions, and your own ideas for how the show is going to run, and we'll help you create it right before your very eyes.

The performance will take place on December 2nd, 8pm.