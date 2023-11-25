GAMEPIECE — The Experimental Theatre Gameshow — Returns To The Legendary Center At West Park

An interactive and collaborative theatrical experience at the Center at West Park.

By: Nov. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MONSIEUR CHOPIN at 59E59 Theaters-A Brilliant Portrait of the Polish Composer Photo 1 Review: MONSIEUR CHOPIN at 59E59 Theaters-A Brilliant Portrait of the Polish Composer
Interview: Meet the Team from ODE TO THE WASP WOMAN Photo 2 Interview: Meet the Team from ODE TO THE WASP WOMAN
David Davila's AZTEC PIRATES Comes To The Chain Theatre Next Month Photo 3 David Davila's AZTEC PIRATES Comes To The Chain Theatre Next Month
Peter Mac Brings The Judy Garland Christmas Special to Cre8tive NYC Studios This Weekend Photo 4 Peter Mac Brings The Judy Garland Christmas Special to Cre8tive NYC Studios This Weekend

GAMEPIECE — The Experimental Theatre Gameshow — Returns To The Legendary Center At West Park

After a show-stopping run in the Evolution Festival, Gamepiece, the experimental theatre Gameshow created by Christian "The Chuck Barris of Experimental Theatre" Flynn, returns one night only to the Center at West Park.

Inspired by such theatrical experiments as The New York Neofuturists, Augusto Boal, and The Gong Show, Gamepiece is a show that's not just audience interactive, but audience collaborative. Come with your own objects, your own opinions, and your own ideas for how the show is going to run, and we'll help you create it right before your very eyes.

The performance will take place on December 2nd, 8pm.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
New Cast Members Set to Join spit&vigors GRIND Photo
New Cast Members Set to Join spit&vigor's GRIND

spit&vigor welcomes Caitlin Dullahan-Bates and Federico Mostert to the cast of GRIND. Monthly performances continue December 2nd at 7 PM.

2
The Bread & Puppet Theater To Return to NYC with Political Puppet Shows Photo
The Bread & Puppet Theater To Return to NYC with Political Puppet Shows

The Bread & Puppet Theater returns to NYC with two urgently-needed political puppet shows. Limited tickets available.

3
HAMLET | TOILET Makes its New York Premiere in January Photo
HAMLET | TOILET Makes its New York Premiere in January

Japan Society presents the New York premiere of Hamlet | Toilet, written and directed by Yu Murai and performed by the acclaimed theater company Kaimaku Pennant Race (KPR). 

4
Ashley Chen Brings Unisson, Rush, Distances and More to La MaMa, November 30 – Decem Photo
Ashley Chen Brings Unisson, Rush, Distances and More to La MaMa, November 30 – December 10

Former Merce Cunningham Dance Company dancer, Ashley Chen comes to La MaMa with two diverse programs of dance in The Ellen Stewart Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Awake in the Dark in Off-Off-Broadway Awake in the Dark
First Unitarian Congregational Society Brooklyn (12/14-12/15)Tracker
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (12/02-12/02)Tracker PHOTOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Picking Up Speed in Off-Off-Broadway Picking Up Speed
Royal Family Performing Arts (12/06-12/11)Tracker PHOTOS
Stabat Mater in Off-Off-Broadway Stabat Mater
St. Ignatius of Antioch (3/08-3/08)
Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins: An Unauthorized Parody Musical in Off-Off-Broadway Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins: An Unauthorized Parody Musical
Caveat NYC (12/10-12/10)
Saint-Saëns: Carnival of the Animals! in Off-Off-Broadway Saint-Saëns: Carnival of the Animals!
The Kaye Playhouse (12/02-12/03)
Like A Drawing in Off-Off-Broadway Like A Drawing
Theaterlab (11/30-11/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You