Full Lineup and Cast Announced for SOUND BITES Extra Bites Second Night

Theater Now New York, one of the nation's leading producers of original short form musicals, announced the full lineup and cast for the second night of SOUND BITES Extra Bites, which will stream online Friday, May 28th at 7pm.

The evening will feature presentations of new musicals, interviews with their creators, and guest performances from contributors to the first six years of the SOUND BITES Festival. Reservations are required to attend the free presentations and can be made at www.tnny.org/extra-bites.

SOUND BITES Extra Bites' Second Night will include presentations from A Most Average Musical by Jonathan Keebler and Bob Kelly, based on a screenplay by Talia Berger, and Cookie Soirée by Justin Anthony Long and Ge Enrique, based on a concept by Jonny Lee Jr. These two shows join previously announced musicals Letters From May, Pigeons Mate for Life, The Saboteur, and Cola'o: A Bilingual Trova. A full list of cast and creators can be found below.

COLA'O: A BILINGUAL TROVA

Book and Lyrics by Paloma Sierra, Music by Pedro Emanuel Franco Fraticelli

Featuring Lauren Maria Medina and Gerardo Navarro

Two lovers - each with contrary opinions about Puerto Rican national identity - uncover how to prepare "authentic" coffee.

COOKIE SOIREE

Book and Lyrics by Justin Anthony Long, Music by Ge Enrique, Concept by Jonny Lee Jr.

Featuring Desirée Rodriguez, Amber Coartney, and Katie Boren

Raquel, Gretel, and Sandy are everyone's favorite girl scouts. Most days they can be seen outside the Walmart in Sugar Land, Texas selling their cookies. They're so close to getting their cookie badges when two local troublemakers rob their moneybox! They may just be kids, but these three scouts prove that even the smallest packages can pack a big punch.

LETTERS FROM MAY

Music by Kristoffer Bjarke, Lyrics by Kara Cutruzzula

Featuring Susannah Jones, Gina Cutruzzula, Kade Morrill, Ezioma Asonye, and Eric Cotti

What does it mean to be a creator? What happens when reality doesn't align with your expectations? And most importantly, what do you have to leave behind?

A MOST AVERAGE MUSICAL

Stage Adaptation & Lyrics by Jonathan Keebler, Music by Bob Kelly, based on a screenplay by Talia Berger

Featuring Sarah Smithton

First Friday night at college: will it be extraordinary, pathetic, or just average? Follow Jenny, her three roommates, and their quirky neighbor Charlie through an evening of highs and lows as they discover that sometimes average is extraordinary, too.

PIGEONS MATE FOR LIFE

Book and Lyrics by Joan Saltzman, Book and Music by Andrew Underberg

Featuring Victoria Beaudoin and Evan Coles

Girl with pigeon meets boy with pigeon. Pigeon meets pigeon. The pigeons mate for life. With the boy and the girl, it's more complicated.

THE SABOTEUR

Book, Music and Lyrics by Laura Italiano

Featuring Klea Blackhurst and Sierra Rein

It's 1941, and Nazi spies have infiltrated a Brooklyn munitions plant! Maybe! The true-crime story of an FBI agent and the neighborhood eccentrics who help him crack the big case.

SOUND BITES Extra Bites will be hosted by Theatre Now's Artistic Director Thomas Morrissey and Managing Director Colleen Harris, with production support by Paulina Tobar, Sebastian Treviño, Jason Aguirre, and MariaElisa Costa, and casting by Erik Schark. Harris describes the event as "a chance to meet talented up-and-coming writers and enjoy their diverse musical styles, stories, and creative journeys."

For the past 8 years, Theatre Now's annual SOUND BITES Festival has presented sixty 10-minute musicals to sold out houses, promoting the work of over 120 different up-and-coming authors, composers, and lyricists. Past productions were compiled into the book The 10-Minute Musical, an Anthology from the SOUND BITES Festival, which was published in 2020, and are available for licensing through Music Theatre International.

Theatre Now is an artist service organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals, by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre.

To make a free reservation, visit tnny.org/extra-bites. For more information about Theatre Now New York, visit www.tnny.org.