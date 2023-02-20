Full Cast and Creative Team Announced For MADDIE: A New Musical, Staged Reading and Concert

Developmental producer Bennett Theatricals has announced the full cast and creative team for the New York premiere of Maddie: A New Musical, revised since its run in the West End. Stars Caroline Mixon* (HBO Max's 'Mare of Easttown') as Jan Cheyney/ Madeline Marsh, and Daniel Assetta (Hamilton) as Nick Cheyney will be joined by David Edwards* (By Jeeves) as Al Turner, Lisa Franklin (The Secret Garden) as Cordelia Van Arc/ Madeline Marsh, Kristina Dizon (Winnie the Pooh) as Sally, and Marcellis Cutler* (The Flick) as Morton Dupree.

The ensemble features Luther Brooks IV (Annie), Danny Durr (A Christmas Carol), Tanya Haglund* (Kiss Me, Kate!), Maggie McCown (A Chorus Line), Ryan Mulvaney (Elf), Rafael Pepén (CATS), Destyni Williams (Head Over Heels), and Alexis Yard (A Chorus Line). Staged reading will be held at Pearl Studios on Friday, March 10th at 2:00PM - limited tickets are available HERE. A concert featuring new orchestrations will follow at Feinstein's/ 54 Below on Thursday, March 16th at 7:00PM - reservations are available HERE.

Director and choreographer is Perry award-winning Andrew Winans (A Chorus Line, Mike & Mindy's Wild Weekend Jam), with orchestrations, arrangements, and musical direction by Joshua Gregg Fried (Paper Mill). The new musical features an illustrious score by Stephen Keeling, lyrics by Shaun McKenna, book by McKenna and Steven Dexter, and is based on the Jack Finney novel 'Marion's Wall'. The West End writing team developed Maddie as a part of a Stephen Sondheim masterclass at Oxford before playing an acclaimed run at London's Lyric Theatre.

Joining the company are assistant director/ choreographer Hannah Gundermann, drummer Brandon Jackson, and bassist Aamir Juman.

Liberating, late 1970s. Nick and Jan Cheyney have recently moved into a dilapidated attic apartment in downtown New York City. Beneath the peeling wallpaper, they are amazed to uncover a message scrawled in lipstick by 1920s dancer Madeline Marsh. Fascinated by the discovery, they are unprepared for the return of its ghostly author, still desperate to become a movie star.

This staged reading and concert are produced by Bennett Theatricals, in association with Eye on the Mark Productions. * Members of Actor's Equity Association are appearing in this Equity Approved Showcase.

For more information about Maddie, visit Maddie: A New Musical - Official Website or contact bennetttheatricals@gmail.com.