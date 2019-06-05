Full Cast Announced For BRIDESMAIDS: A DANCE NARRATIVE This Summer

Bridesmaids: A Dance Narrative is set to run Aug 3 630 PM, Aug 4 1 PM, 530 PM at Dixon Place in Lower Manhattan. Directed/Choreographed by Steven Blandino, this Immersive Dance Production will follow the lives of five Bridesmaids, a Bride, a Groom, as well as an Ensemble, featuring versatility in dance, music, and a fully Immersive Wedding experience.

Bridesmaids' full cast includes Victoria Ann Fiore (Fosse Verdon FX), Jamie Pfaff (Sacramento Music Circus), Samantha Behrens, Maggie Adams, Melissa Hunter McCann (Finding Neverland), Connor McRory (Trip of Love), Jakob Karr (SYTYCD, Cats on Broadway), Aimee Smyke (Broadway Dance Lab), Brandon Ray Maxwell (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Alyssa Marie Chang, Lexi Viernes, Georgia Monroe, Michael Santomassimo (The Muny), Brianna Roland, Devin Richey (Broadway Dance Lab), Sophia Ricci, Maura Grace, and Brenna Campanaro (understudy).

Younger Bridesmaids are Dani Tiegel, Lana Zecchino, Ava DeRose, Isabella Hidalgo, and Maddie McGovern.

Creative Team includes Steven Paul Blandino (Director/Choreographer), Suzy Fischbach (Assoc. Choreographer), Quentin Madia (Lighting Design/Projections), and Natalie Christian Waits (Makeup).

Bridesmaids: A Dance Narrative will be narrated/sung live by Lauren Pelaia.

Tickets are on sale June 15 via BrownPaperTickets.com. Exclusive VIP Immersive Packages are available, email BridesmaidsDanceNarrative@Gmail.com for details. You're Invited!





