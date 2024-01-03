Frog & Peach Theatre Company Performs KING LEAR This Month

Frog & Peach Theatre Company has announced their upcoming production of William Shakespeare's King Lear. Known for their thrilling and accessible adaptations of Shakespeare's plays, Frog & Peach Theatre Company will captivate audiences once again with their rendition of this startlingly relevant tragedy.

Directed by Lynnea Benson, the Co-founder and Artistic Director of Frog & Peach Theatre Co., Inc., King Lear promises to be a beautifully acted and fast-paced production that stays true to the text. With a talented cast and a creative team that includes Asa Benally for set and costume design, Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Dennis Parichy for lighting design, and Ted Zurkowski for music, audiences can expect a visually stunning and emotionally riveting experience.

The role of King Lear will be played by the renowned Greg Mullavey, known for his work in Clever Little Lies, The Soap Myth, and TV's iCarly and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman. Mullavey's commanding stage presence and exceptional talent make him the perfect fit for this extraordinary role.

Performances of King Lear will take place at The Theatre at St Clements, located at 423 W 46th St in New York City. Showtimes are on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30PM, Sundays at 3:00PM, and a special Wednesday performance on 2/14 at 7:30PM. The duration of the performance is 2hrs, 15 mins with one intermission.

Tickets for King Lear start at $34.95 and can be purchased online at On The Stage. Student discounts are available, making this a great opportunity for those who may think Shakespeare's plays are lofty, bloodless affairs to see the plays come to alarming life. Students with valid school ID can purchase tickets for just $19.99 for performances thru 2/11! For Theatre Lovers ages 65+, just $19.99 thru 2/11. Prices are slightly higher at the door.

﻿Frog & Peach Theatre Company has a long history of delivering exceptional performances that resonate with both industry players and the general public. Led by Lynnea Benson, the company has introduced the public to exciting new plays including COLLEGE FUN (review https://theunforgettableline.com/2023/05/22/college-fun/) and VERBATIM (in development starring Estelle Parsons) in addition to numerous acclaimed productions of Shakespeare’s plays, such as As You Like It, Twelfth Night, and Macbeth. Their ability to present the Classics in a way that is relatable and engaging has made them a favorite with Shakespeare fans and novices alike.

Frog & Peach Theatre Company was founded by Actors Studio members Lynnea Benson and Ted Zurkowski with a mission to bring fun and exciting theatre to New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds. Known for its riveting Main Stage productions of Shakespeare, daring new works, the viral comedy web series TINKERBELL ONLINE, star-studded gala readings, and special events held year-round, Frog & Peach is a truly unique arts organization.

The cast includes: Amy Frances Quint, Anuj Parikh, Calley Luman, Camelia Iturregui Fuertes, Clayton Turner, Coleman Shu-Tung, David Elyha, DazMann Still, Eric Doss, Eric Ryan Swanson, Erica Cafarelli, Jaixa Irizarry, John L. Payne, Jonathan Reed Wexler, Lenny Ciotti, Emmeline Chuy, Riley Scott, Steven Ungar, Vivien Landau

Don't miss the chance to witness Frog & Peach Theatre Company's production of King Lear. With its talented cast, skilled creative team, and powerful storytelling, this is bound to be a theatrical experience you won't forget.