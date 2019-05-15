Fresh Tracks Performance and Residency Program Showcases Five Emerging Choreographers

On June 7 and 8 at 6 PM, the legendary Fresh Tracks Performance and Residency Program at New York Live Arts will showcase the work of the current five selected emerging choreographers: Emma Rose Brown, J. Bouey, Liana Conyers, Collin Ranf, and Dolores (Lola) Sanchez. These five artists have been in residency at Live Arts since Fall 2018, which included a performance in the theater of their auditioned work to be accepted into the program. Now in the studio, these two showings will be an informal final presentation of the latest work they have created and developed within their season long residency.



As part of its annual programming, Fresh Tracks has been a 54-year commitment to bringing new voices to the forefront. The program offers a unique vantage point for the artists who are provided an unparalleled opportunity for professional development, experience, and recognition.



The showings starts at 6 PM and is not open for review. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at 212 924 0077 or online at newyorklivearts.



Located in the heart of Chelsea in New York City, New York Live Arts is an internationally recognized destination for innovative movement-based artistry offering audiences access to art and artists notable for their conceptual rigor, formal experimentation and active engagement with the social, political and cultural currents of our time.



At the center of its identity is Artistic Director Bill T. Jones, world-renowned choreographer, dancer, theater director and writer. New York Live Arts serves as home base for the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company and is the company's sole producer, providing support and the environment to originate innovative and challenging new work for the Company and the NYC creative community. New York Live Arts produces and presents dance, music and theater performances in its 20,000 square-foot home, which includes a 184-seat theater and two 1,200 square-foot studios that can be combined into one large studio. New York Live Arts offers an extensive range of participatory programs for adults and young people and supports the continuing professional development of artists and commissions.





