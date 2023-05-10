Frances Black Projects presents for the honey, you gotta say when, an original commedia dell'arte conceived and directed by Christopher Bayes, that illuminates the current appetites and struggles of the present moment. This production comes to New York from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale and plays June 1-10 at the 4th Street Theatre at New York Theatre Workshop (83 E. 4th, between bowery and 2nd).





Fresh out of graduating from the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, 8 fierce actors come out to play with an original commedia dell'arte inspired creation called for the honey, you gotta say when. Produced by Frances Black Projects. Conceived and directed by master clown/mask teacher and head of Physical Acting at Yale, Christopher Bayes. This show is filled with vibrant original live music by Michael Joseph McQuilken. This creative team wrote the piece collectively in April/May 2023. The text was built from all of the individual and unique voices and experiences in the room, taking the temperature of the moment, of the community and the culture. These artists will use traditional Italian masks to perform a hilarious and often poignant investigation of the current precarious state of the world.

About commedia dell'arte, Christopher Bayes offers,

"Although commedia dell'arte is an important part of theatre history, it is inherently only concerned with today and tomorrow, not yesterday. The search for the heart of the commedia dell'arte is not an archeological dig but rather a re-discovery of what makes it hilarious and vital in the moment. True commedia is alive, covered in sweat and leather, played with spontaneity and audacity in front of a brand new, breathing audience, inspiring them to gasp, weep and laugh wildly at our own idiocy."

for the honey, you gotta say when is written by Christopher Bayes and the Company-Anthony Grace, Samuel DeMuria, Shimali De Silva, Tavia Hunt, Maggie McCaffery, Nomè SiDone, Abigail C. Onwunali, and yao. Directed by Christopher Bayes. This production features original composed music by Michael Joseph McQuilken, performed live by Nathan Respasz and Tommy Russell. Lighting design by Kyle Stamm. All actors are performing courtesy of Actors Equity Association.

for the honey, you gotta say when plays June 1-10: Thursday, 6/1 @ 8pm; Friday, 6/2 @ 8pm; Saturday, 6/3 @ 2pm and 8pm; Sunday, 6/4 @ 3pm; Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 6/5, 6/7, and 6/8 @ 7pm; Friday, 6/9 @ 8pm; and Saturday, 6/10 @ 2pm and 8pm. Running time: 65 minutes. New York Theatre Workshop's 4th Street Theatre is located at 83 E. 4th Street, between Bowery and 2nd Avenue.

$35 General Admission tickets. Reserved tickets plus a sweet treat are $50. Student tickets are 50% off with code STUDENT50 (student ID must be shown at the door). francesblackprojects.org