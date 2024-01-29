Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

Dawn Akemi Saito directs Caridad Svich's searing translation of Lorca's final play, with set design by Broadway veteran Mark Wendland.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos: First Look at Chris Weikel's PRIDE HOUSE at The Flea Theater Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Chris Weikel's PRIDE HOUSE at The Flea Theater
Review: THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 at 59E59 Theaters-A Thought Provoking, Charming St Photo 3 Review: THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 at 59E59 Theaters-A Thought Provoking, Charming Story Complemented with Folk Music
Purple Light NYC Will Premier A Sample of Michael Roche's HIGH SCHOOL NEVER ENDS With Musi Photo 4 Purple Light NYC Will Premier A Sample of Michael Roche's HIGH SCHOOL NEVER ENDS With Music By Bowling For Soup and The Dollyrots

Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

Dawn Akemi Saito directs Caridad Svich's searing translation of Lorca's final play, with set design by Broadway veteran Mark Wendland.

Thursday, February 22nd - Saturday, March 2nd, 2024
Pope Auditorium
Fordham University at Lincoln Center
113 West 60th Street | MAP
New York, NY 10023
Purchase tickets online or by cash or card at door:
General Admission $15, Alumni Faculty & Staff $10, Students & Seniors $5

New York, NY - The Theatre Program at Fordham University will present Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA, Thursday, February 22 through Saturday, March 2nd at Pope Auditorium on Fordham University's Lincoln Center campus at 113 West 60th Street in Manhattan. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or with cash or card at the door starting 30-minutes prior to curtain.

Fordham Theatre's Associate Clinical Professor Dawn Akemi Saito helms Caridad Svich's powerful translation of Lorca's 20th century tragedy set in a cloistered world where a tyrannical mother dominates her five unmarried daughters - all of whom harbor a secret passion for one man - who rebel against their imprisonment in an explosion of passion, jealousy, and hatred. Originally set in 1930's Spain, Saito's abstract, impressionistic take, with scenic design by Fordham Theatre's Interim Head of Design & Production Mark Wendland, will parallel the struggles of women now in this cautionary tale of the consequences of oppression.

The production features a phenomenal ensemble of Fordham Theatre student designers, producers, and performers, including Fordham '24 senior performers Kana Seiki and Giordana Simurdiak; and Fordham '24 senior design & production students Julia Walker, Zac Zwart, Scott Yezzi, and Aurora Winger. Additional performers include Fordham Theatre students Valeria Fernández, Amanda Sofia Rodriguez, Yasemin Cem, Riley Halpern, McKenna Dixon, Milagros Luis, Yvanna Tassy, Anne Lois Bullington, Catherine Otero, Alexandra Pupo, Hannah Ponce, and Malak Elghamrawi. The creative team also includes Fordham students Lisa V. Felson, Jessica Siegel, Andrew Shapiro, Laney Schwantes, Luke Willson, Stanley Gagner, Ian Rios, and Teri Salmon.

ABOUT THE THEATRE PROGRAM AT FORDHAM UNIVERSITY

Rigorous training enriched by an expansive academic curriculum, Fordham University's Theatre Program prepares students as theater practitioners and visionaries. Under the leadership of award-winning director and visionary theatre leader May Adrales, the Fordham Theatre Program nurtures the individual, encouraging students to follow their passions and activism in a creatively fertile, experiential and artistically rigorous environment. As a program centered on the values of social justice and responsibility, Fordham Theatre aims to serve a greater global community as citizen artists, using theatrical expression to create paths for empathy, understanding and dialogue. Learn more at www.fordham.edu/theatre.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
PAJAMA TALKS To Open At Chain Theatres One Act Festival in February Photo
PAJAMA TALKS To Open At Chain Theatre's One Act Festival in February

Childhood best friends relive the memories of their own sleepovers in Pajama Talks at Chain Theatre's One Act Festival.

2
Kingdom Theatre to Celebrate 4th Anniversary With GOODNIGHT-LOVING TRAIL Reading & Mor Photo
Kingdom Theatre to Celebrate 4th Anniversary With GOODNIGHT-LOVING TRAIL Reading & More

Join Kingdom Theatre in celebrating their 4th anniversary during Black History Month. Enjoy a live staged reading of 'Goodnight-Loving Trail' by John Bray and more.

3
Connor Vannattas SUMMER FRIENDS To Premiere Excerpt In Purple Light Productions SWATCH Fes Photo
Connor Vannatta's SUMMER FRIENDS To Premiere Excerpt In Purple Light Productions' SWATCH Festival

Purple Light Productions' SWATCH festival features an excerpt of Connor Vannatta's 'SUMMER FRIENDS', a powerful exploration of friendship, sexual assault, and the consequences of actions.

4
Spotlight: CRIME & PUNISHMENT at Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T Photo
Spotlight: CRIME & PUNISHMENT at Paula Gural Theatre at the A.R.T

Award-Winning Adaptation of Dostoevsky's CRIME & PUNISHMENT

More Hot Stories For You

Kingdom Theatre to Celebrate 4th Anniversary With GOODNIGHT-LOVING TRAIL Reading & MoreKingdom Theatre to Celebrate 4th Anniversary With GOODNIGHT-LOVING TRAIL Reading & More
Connor Vannatta's SUMMER FRIENDS To Premiere Excerpt In Purple Light Productions' SWATCH FestivalConnor Vannatta's SUMMER FRIENDS To Premiere Excerpt In Purple Light Productions' SWATCH Festival
Photos: A Travelling Carnival of Lost Souls and Circus Misfits Returns to New York City in VIRTEGO CIRCUS!Photos: A Travelling Carnival of Lost Souls and Circus Misfits Returns to New York City in VIRTEGO CIRCUS!
AXIOMS To Be Presented As Part Of The Neurodivergent New Play Series This FebruaryAXIOMS To Be Presented As Part Of The Neurodivergent New Play Series This February

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
After Vivaldi - New Music for Strings in Off-Off-Broadway After Vivaldi - New Music for Strings
Christ & St Stephen's Church (2/04-2/04)Tracker
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Something to Believe In: A One Woman Show in Off-Off-Broadway Something to Believe In: A One Woman Show
The Tank (2/07-2/09)
Annelies (Brooklyn) in Off-Off-Broadway Annelies (Brooklyn)
Claire Tow Theatre, Brooklyn College (4/25-4/25)
Stabat Mater in Off-Off-Broadway Stabat Mater
St. Ignatius of Antioch (3/08-3/08)
Eros and Co. in Off-Off-Broadway Eros and Co.
Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (3/19-3/19)
The Museum of Modern Art Presents Doc Fortnight 2024: MoMA’s Festival of International Nonfiction Film and Media in Off-Off-Broadway The Museum of Modern Art Presents Doc Fortnight 2024: MoMA’s Festival of International Nonfiction Film and Media
The Museum of Modern Art (2/22-3/07)
5BMF Presents IRIS TRIO: PROJECT EARTH in Off-Off-Broadway 5BMF Presents IRIS TRIO: PROJECT EARTH
Fotografiska Museum (4/11-4/11)
The New Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway The New Play Festival
Zoom (2/23-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You