Fordham University Theatre To Present Federico García Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA

Dawn Akemi Saito directs Caridad Svich's searing translation of Lorca's final play, with set design by Broadway veteran Mark Wendland.

Thursday, February 22nd - Saturday, March 2nd, 2024

Pope Auditorium

Fordham University at Lincoln Center

113 West 60th Street | MAP

New York, NY 10023

Purchase tickets online or by cash or card at door:

General Admission $15, Alumni Faculty & Staff $10, Students & Seniors $5

New York, NY - The Theatre Program at Fordham University will present Lorca's HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA, Thursday, February 22 through Saturday, March 2nd at Pope Auditorium on Fordham University's Lincoln Center campus at 113 West 60th Street in Manhattan. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or with cash or card at the door starting 30-minutes prior to curtain.

Fordham Theatre's Associate Clinical Professor Dawn Akemi Saito helms Caridad Svich's powerful translation of Lorca's 20th century tragedy set in a cloistered world where a tyrannical mother dominates her five unmarried daughters - all of whom harbor a secret passion for one man - who rebel against their imprisonment in an explosion of passion, jealousy, and hatred. Originally set in 1930's Spain, Saito's abstract, impressionistic take, with scenic design by Fordham Theatre's Interim Head of Design & Production Mark Wendland, will parallel the struggles of women now in this cautionary tale of the consequences of oppression.

The production features a phenomenal ensemble of Fordham Theatre student designers, producers, and performers, including Fordham '24 senior performers Kana Seiki and Giordana Simurdiak; and Fordham '24 senior design & production students Julia Walker, Zac Zwart, Scott Yezzi, and Aurora Winger. Additional performers include Fordham Theatre students Valeria Fernández, Amanda Sofia Rodriguez, Yasemin Cem, Riley Halpern, McKenna Dixon, Milagros Luis, Yvanna Tassy, Anne Lois Bullington, Catherine Otero, Alexandra Pupo, Hannah Ponce, and Malak Elghamrawi. The creative team also includes Fordham students Lisa V. Felson, Jessica Siegel, Andrew Shapiro, Laney Schwantes, Luke Willson, Stanley Gagner, Ian Rios, and Teri Salmon.

ABOUT THE THEATRE PROGRAM AT FORDHAM UNIVERSITY

Rigorous training enriched by an expansive academic curriculum, Fordham University's Theatre Program prepares students as theater practitioners and visionaries. Under the leadership of award-winning director and visionary theatre leader May Adrales, the Fordham Theatre Program nurtures the individual, encouraging students to follow their passions and activism in a creatively fertile, experiential and artistically rigorous environment. As a program centered on the values of social justice and responsibility, Fordham Theatre aims to serve a greater global community as citizen artists, using theatrical expression to create paths for empathy, understanding and dialogue. Learn more at www.fordham.edu/theatre.