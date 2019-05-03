Fools & Kings Project Presents TIMON OF ATHENS

The Fools & Kings Project will present the rarely-done classic, Timon of Athens, by William Shakespeare and Thomas Middleton, opening this weekend. The unique opportunity to see this exciting ensemble production will only run for eight performances, May 3-19th. Timon of Athens is directed by David GR Brummer and Conor D Mullen. The six-person cast features Robert Bradvica, David Federman, Will Lippman, Malinda Logan, Rachel Weekley, and Madeleine Emerick as Timon.

Timon is a wealthy Athenian whose heedless generosity lands him in crushing debt. When his fair-weather friends abandon him Timon flees to the woods where he sets in motion chain of events that will shake Athens to its core.



All performances are outdoors and free to the public. Timon of Athens can be seen at Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park's outdoor amphitheater (enter at W. 145th Street and Riverside Drive) on Friday, May 3 at 5:30pm, Friday, May 10th at 5:30pm, Saturday, May 11th at 5:30pm, Friday, May 17th at 5:30pm, Saturday, May 18th at 5:30pm, and Sunday, May 19th at 1:30pm. It can also be seen at Summit Rock in Central Park (enter at W. 81st Street on Saturday, May 4th at 5:30pm and Sunday, May 5th at 1:30pm.

Additional information about Timon of Athens and the company can be found at www.thefoolsandkingsproject.com





